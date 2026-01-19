Border 2 has shown remarkable enthusiasm in limited pre-sales, selling approximately 8.28K tickets on BookMyShow within 24 hours. This performance outpaces Salman Khan's Sikandar in the initial booking phase.
Border 2 Box Office Buzz: Sunny Deol’s War Epic Surges 48% Ahead Of Sikandar In Early Ticket Sales
Sunny Deol’s Border 2 sparks massive box office excitement as early ticket sales jump 48% higher than Sikandar, signalling a strong opening ahead.
Sunny Deol appears poised to recreate and possibly surpass the thunderous box office impact of Gadar 2 with his upcoming war spectacle, Border 2. Even before full-scale advance bookings open, the film has sent a clear signal of its intent at the ticket windows. Limited pre-sales, which quietly went live over the weekend, have already sparked remarkable enthusiasm among audiences.
With comprehensive advance booking set to begin on Monday, January 19, the early response suggests that the Anurag Singh directorial is building serious momentum well ahead of its release. Despite restricted availability, the surge in ticket purchases reflects strong audience confidence and growing anticipation.
Border 2 Outpaces Sikandar In Initial Pre-Sales
In a noteworthy early comparison, Border 2 has raced ahead of Salman Khan’s Sikandar in the opening phase of ticket pre-sales. Within just 24 hours of limited booking access, Sunny Deol’s film sold approximately 8.28K tickets on BookMyShow. By contrast, Sikandar, despite substantial hype, recorded around 5.72K tickets during a similar early window.
This nearly 48% higher pre-sale performance underscores the strong pull of Border 2, positioning it as one of the most promising Hindi releases on the 2026 calendar.
Can Sunny Deol’s Film Challenge War 2’s Record?
The next big question is whether Border 2 can climb even higher by challenging the pre-sales benchmark set by War 2. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, War 2 currently holds the top spot for 2025 with 806.5K tickets sold in advance on BookMyShow.
If Border 2 manages to close the gap as bookings widen nationwide, it could mark the film’s first major box office milestone even before release, cementing its status as a potential blockbuster.
How Other Big Films Are Faring
Here’s a snapshot of advance ticket sales for major Bollywood titles:
- War 2: 806.5K
- Chhaava: 777K
- Saiyaara: 394.53K
- Sikandar: 281K
- Dhurandhar: 224K
- Housefull 5: 185K
- Baaghi 4: 150K
- Tere Ishk Mein: 150K
- Sky Force: 148K
- Thamma: 140K
- Raid 2: 134K
Release Date And Production Details
Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in collaboration with JP Dutta’s JP Films, Border 2 is backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, and is scheduled to hit cinemas on January 23, 2026.
With its roaring start at the box office, all eyes are now on whether Border 2 can convert this early buzz into a historic theatrical run.
