Border 2 Box Office Buzz: Sunny Deol's War Epic Surges 48% Ahead Of Sikandar In Early Ticket Sales

Border 2 Box Office Buzz: Sunny Deol’s War Epic Surges 48% Ahead Of Sikandar In Early Ticket Sales

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 sparks massive box office excitement as early ticket sales jump 48% higher than Sikandar, signalling a strong opening ahead.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sunny Deol appears poised to recreate and possibly surpass the thunderous box office impact of Gadar 2 with his upcoming war spectacle, Border 2. Even before full-scale advance bookings open, the film has sent a clear signal of its intent at the ticket windows. Limited pre-sales, which quietly went live over the weekend, have already sparked remarkable enthusiasm among audiences.

With comprehensive advance booking set to begin on Monday, January 19, the early response suggests that the Anurag Singh directorial is building serious momentum well ahead of its release. Despite restricted availability, the surge in ticket purchases reflects strong audience confidence and growing anticipation.

ALSO READ: 'I Will Never Forgive Him': Sunita Ahuja Names Woman Amid Govinda Affair Claims, Hints At Blackmail

Border 2 Outpaces Sikandar In Initial Pre-Sales

(Image Source: Twitter/@RadhefanAC)
(Image Source: Twitter/@RadhefanAC)

In a noteworthy early comparison, Border 2 has raced ahead of Salman Khan’s Sikandar in the opening phase of ticket pre-sales. Within just 24 hours of limited booking access, Sunny Deol’s film sold approximately 8.28K tickets on BookMyShow. By contrast, Sikandar, despite substantial hype, recorded around 5.72K tickets during a similar early window.

This nearly 48% higher pre-sale performance underscores the strong pull of Border 2, positioning it as one of the most promising Hindi releases on the 2026 calendar.

Can Sunny Deol’s Film Challenge War 2’s Record?

(Image Source: Twitter/@JasoosRocky)
(Image Source: Twitter/@JasoosRocky)

The next big question is whether Border 2 can climb even higher by challenging the pre-sales benchmark set by War 2. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, War 2 currently holds the top spot for 2025 with 806.5K tickets sold in advance on BookMyShow.

If Border 2 manages to close the gap as bookings widen nationwide, it could mark the film’s first major box office milestone even before release, cementing its status as a potential blockbuster.

How Other Big Films Are Faring

Here’s a snapshot of advance ticket sales for major Bollywood titles:

  • War 2: 806.5K
  • Chhaava: 777K
  • Saiyaara: 394.53K
  • Sikandar: 281K
  • Dhurandhar: 224K
  • Housefull 5: 185K
  • Baaghi 4: 150K
  • Tere Ishk Mein: 150K
  • Sky Force: 148K
  • Thamma: 140K
  • Raid 2: 134K

Release Date And Production Details

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in collaboration with JP Dutta’s JP Films, Border 2 is backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, and is scheduled to hit cinemas on January 23, 2026.

With its roaring start at the box office, all eyes are now on whether Border 2 can convert this early buzz into a historic theatrical run.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Border 2 performing in early ticket pre-sales?

Border 2 has shown remarkable enthusiasm in limited pre-sales, selling approximately 8.28K tickets on BookMyShow within 24 hours. This performance outpaces Salman Khan's Sikandar in the initial booking phase.

When will advance bookings for Border 2 officially open?

Comprehensive advance booking for Border 2 is set to begin on Monday, January 19. The film is scheduled to release on January 23, 2026.

Who are the main actors and producers of Border 2?

Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Can Border 2 challenge the pre-sales record set by War 2?

Border 2 is aiming to challenge the pre-sales benchmark set by War 2, which sold 806.5K tickets on BookMyShow. Closing this gap with wider bookings could mark a significant early milestone for Border 2.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
