Baaghi 4 Trimmed By CBFC: 23 Cuts, Muted Dialogues, Nudity Hidden

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly directed the makers of 'Baaghi 4' to cut or alter 23 scenes, both visual and audio, before granting the film clearance. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Tiger Shroff starrer has been passed with an ‘A’ certificate. The final approved runtime of the film stands at 2 hours, 37 minutes and 5 seconds (157.05 minutes).

Visual Scenes Cut From Baaghi 4

The CBFC’s Examining Committee asked the team to remove a sequence where the protagonist is seen standing on a coffin. A one-second clip of a character lighting a cigarette from a ‘niranjan diya’ and a 13-second-long shot where a cigarette is lit from an amputated hand were also ordered to be deleted.

Additionally, a scene involving a hand placed on a girl’s hip was replaced, and a frontal nude scene was obscured. Several violent portions were trimmed, including depictions of throats being slit, hands chopped off, and killings involving swords. Shots featuring a knife being thrown at a statue of Jesus Christ, as well as the leaning of the statue after being struck, were also removed.

Audio Cuts Ordered By CBFC

Along with visual edits, the CBFC flagged certain dialogues. Words such as “bhang b*****a,” “b****e,” and “fingering” were replaced with milder alternatives. The term “condom” in the dialogue “Bhai tujhe condom mein hi rehna chahiye tha” was muted. Another line, “Tera wajood hi mit jaayega God,” was replaced with “Sab dekhte reh jayenge.” Dialogues like “Woh bhi darta hai mujhse” were removed, while phrases such as “Don khoke, ekdum ok” were muted.

Baaghi 4 Release Details

Initially, Baaghi 4 had a runtime of 2 hours, 43 minutes and 50 seconds (163.50 minutes). Following CBFC’s recommendations, the makers voluntarily trimmed 19 additional scenes, reducing the film’s length by 6 minutes and 45 seconds.

Directed by A Harsha, the action-packed drama also features Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The cast includes Harnaaz Sindhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sonam Bajwa. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, the film is slated to hit theatres this Friday.