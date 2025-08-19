Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesAR Murugadoss Says Filming Sikandar With Salman Khan Wasn’t Easy: 'He Turns Up On Set By 8 PM'

AR Murugadoss Says Filming Sikandar With Salman Khan Wasn’t Easy: 'He Turns Up On Set By 8 PM'

Salman Khan’s action-packed film Sikandar may not have hit the mark at the box office, but its director, AR Murugadoss, has shared candid insights about the challenges of collaborating with the star.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s action-packed film Sikandar may not have hit the mark at the box office, but its director, AR Murugadoss, has shared candid insights about the challenges of collaborating with the star. Speaking to Valaipechu Voice, the filmmaker offered a behind-the-scenes look at his experience on set.

The challenges of shooting with Salman Khan

Murugadoss revealed that working with Salman came with its unique hurdles, particularly due to the actor’s unconventional schedule. “It’s not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he turns up on set only by 8 PM. We are used to shooting right from early mornings, but that’s not how things work there,” he explained.

The director also highlighted the impact on other cast members, especially children: “If there were four kids in a scene, we would have to shoot with them at 2 AM, even if it’s the shot of them returning from school! They would become tired by that time and usually dozed off.”

Sikandar marked Murugadoss’s return to Hindi cinema after a nine-year gap. His previous Bollywood outing, Akira, a remake of the 2011 Tamil film Mouna Guru, starred Sonakshi Sinha, Anurag Kashyap, and Konkona Sen Sharma but failed to make a mark at the box office, earning only ₹43.90 crore against a ₹30 crore budget.

About Sikandar

In Sikandar, Salman Khan plays Sanjay “Sikandar” Rajkot, a man forced by personal tragedy to protect three individuals whose lives were forever changed by his late wife’s actions—putting him in the crosshairs of a vengeful politician. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. Despite the star-studded cast, Sikandar received mixed-to-negative reviews and struggled commercially, collecting ₹184.6 crore worldwide against a reported budget of ₹200 crore.

Salman Khan’s upcoming project

Looking ahead, Salman is gearing up for Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, a highly anticipated war film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. Speaking at a recent Mumbai event about the physical demands of the project, Salman said, “It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I have to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it in one or two weeks; now I’m running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that.”

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Sikandar
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Maharashtra Flood Fury: 8 Dead In Nanded; Mumbai Submerged Under 300 mm Rainfall, Shinde Monitors Situation
Maharashtra Flood Fury: 8 Dead In Nanded; Mumbai Records 300 mm Rain, Shinde Monitors Situation
Cricket
India Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain, Jaiswal And Iyer Miss Out
Asia Cup 2025: Gill Named Vice-Captain, Jaiswal And Iyer Miss Out
India
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl’s Marriage; NCPCR Chief Calls It 'Dangerous'
SC Dismisses Plea Against 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl’s Marriage; NCPCR Chief Calls It 'Dangerous'
India
Maharashtra Poll Row: Expert Apologises For ‘Misread’ Data On ‘Massive’ Voter Surge, BJP Turns Heat On Congress
Maharashtra Poll Row: Expert Apologises For ‘Misread’ Data On ‘Massive’ Voter Surge, BJP Turns Heat On Congress
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Rahul Gandhi Sends Flying Kiss to BJP Supporters During Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar
Breaking News: CP Radhakrishnan Introduced as NDA VP Candidate; PM Appeals to Opposition | ABP NEWS
Parliament Session Erupts As Opposition Protests Alleged Vote Theft, Demands Discussion
NDA Seeks Consensus For CP Radhakrishnan As Vice President, Opposition Likely To Field Candidate
Viral News: Major Incidents Reported Across India From Gorakhpur Accident To Ludhiana Drug Mafia Violence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget