Maddock Films, known for redefining the horror-comedy genre with a string of quirky hits, is all set to explore a fresh genre, sci-fi romance. The production house has reportedly signed Ananya Panday and Abhay Verma for their next romantic comedy titled 'Choomantar'. The film will be helmed by 'Dhak Dhak' director Tarun Dudeja and is expected to go on floors by the end of 2025.

First Collaboration for Ananya Panday and Maddock Films

According to a report by PeepingMoon, 'Choomantar' will mark Ananya Panday’s debut with Maddock Films. The project also brings her together for the first time with rising star Abhay Verma. The film is described as a unique blend of sci-fi and romance, a refreshing shift from Maddock's horror-comedy roots.

The report adds that pre-production for 'Choomantar' will kick off in September 2025, with more details about the cast and storyline being kept under wraps for now.

Abhay Verma’s Busy Slate Continues

For Abhay Verma, this will be a return to the Maddock Films banner. The 27-year-old actor has a packed lineup in the coming months. He recently wrapped shooting for an untitled film directed by Shujaat Saudagar, co-starring Shanaya Kapoor.

Verma is also set to appear alongside Nitanshi Goel in 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana 2', helmed by Ratna Sinha. But perhaps the most anticipated release on his calendar is King, an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. Featuring an all-star ensemble—Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan—King is already generating massive pre-release buzz ahead of its 2026 debut.

Ananya Panday Gears Up for a Busy 2025

Ananya Panday, meanwhile, continues to ride high on the success of recent projects. She earned praise for her performance in Kesari 2, where she starred alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. She also received acclaim for her digital work, including Call Me Bae and Netflix’s CTRL.

She is currently prepping for Chand Mera Dil, a passionate love story from Dharma Productions, co-starring Lakshya and scheduled for release in 2025. With Choomantar joining her lineup, Panday seems poised for another breakout year.