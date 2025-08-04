Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s latest outing, Son of Sardaar 2, co-starring Mrunal Thakur, has managed to maintain a steady performance at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. After a decent opening on Friday, the film witnessed gradual growth over the weekend, though it fell short of making a major splash. On Sunday, the film collected ₹9.64 crore, taking its total domestic earnings to ₹25.15 crore.

Box Office Journey & Occupancy Trends

Son of Sardaar 2 opened with ₹7.25 crore on Friday, followed by a 13% increase on Saturday with earnings of ₹8.25 crore. On Sunday, the film saw another 16% jump, bringing its total to ₹25.15 crore for the first three days.

The movie recorded an overall 34.90% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with the highest turnout of 51.58% during evening shows. Among cities, Jaipur led with 49% occupancy, followed by Lucknow (42.50%) and the NCR region (41.75%). Chennai registered 37%, while Pune (35.25%) and Bengaluru (33.75%) reported moderate footfalls.

Competition: Dhadak 2 & Saiyaara

Releasing alongside Karan Johar’s Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, Ajay Devgn’s comedy managed to fare better commercially. While Dhadak 2 received glowing critical reviews for its take on caste and class discrimination, it collected a modest ₹11.50 crore in its opening weekend — less than half of Son of Sardaar 2’s earnings.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, touted as one of the year’s biggest surprise hits, continues to draw audiences in its second week. The film earned ₹8 crore on Sunday, just marginally behind Son of Sardaar 2 despite being in its sophomore week.

Comparison with Other Comedy Releases

When compared with other big comedy releases of 2025, Son of Sardaar 2 trails behind. Housefull 5 had a massive opening weekend of ₹87.5 crore, while Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf earned ₹28 crore in its first three days — both outperforming the Ajay Devgn starrer.

About the Film

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 also features Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra in key roles.