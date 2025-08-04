Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesAjay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 Mints ₹25.15 Cr In 3 Days, Struggles To Match Housefull 5 & Bhool Chuk Maaf

Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 Mints ₹25.15 Cr In 3 Days, Struggles To Match Housefull 5 & Bhool Chuk Maaf

Despite mixed reviews, "Son of Sardaar 2" earned ₹25.15 crore in its opening weekend, with Sunday's collection at ₹9.64 crore and 34.90% occupancy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 10:53 AM (IST)

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s latest outing, Son of Sardaar 2, co-starring Mrunal Thakur, has managed to maintain a steady performance at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. After a decent opening on Friday, the film witnessed gradual growth over the weekend, though it fell short of making a major splash. On Sunday, the film collected ₹9.64 crore, taking its total domestic earnings to ₹25.15 crore.

Box Office Journey & Occupancy Trends

Son of Sardaar 2 opened with ₹7.25 crore on Friday, followed by a 13% increase on Saturday with earnings of ₹8.25 crore. On Sunday, the film saw another 16% jump, bringing its total to ₹25.15 crore for the first three days.

The movie recorded an overall 34.90% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with the highest turnout of 51.58% during evening shows. Among cities, Jaipur led with 49% occupancy, followed by Lucknow (42.50%) and the NCR region (41.75%). Chennai registered 37%, while Pune (35.25%) and Bengaluru (33.75%) reported moderate footfalls.

Competition: Dhadak 2 & Saiyaara

Releasing alongside Karan Johar’s Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, Ajay Devgn’s comedy managed to fare better commercially. While Dhadak 2 received glowing critical reviews for its take on caste and class discrimination, it collected a modest ₹11.50 crore in its opening weekend — less than half of Son of Sardaar 2’s earnings.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, touted as one of the year’s biggest surprise hits, continues to draw audiences in its second week. The film earned ₹8 crore on Sunday, just marginally behind Son of Sardaar 2 despite being in its sophomore week.

Comparison with Other Comedy Releases

When compared with other big comedy releases of 2025, Son of Sardaar 2 trails behind. Housefull 5 had a massive opening weekend of ₹87.5 crore, while Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf earned ₹28 crore in its first three days — both outperforming the Ajay Devgn starrer.

About the Film

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 also features Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra in key roles.

 

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 10:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Box Office Ajay Devgn Mrunal Thakur Son Of Sardaar 2
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Shibu Soren: The Giant Of Jharkhand Who Fought For Tribal Rights
Shibu Soren: The Giant Of Jharkhand Who Fought For Tribal Rights
World
India Financing War By Buying Russian Oil, Claims Trump Aide: ‘It Is Not Acceptable’
India Financing War By Buying Russian Oil, Claims Trump Aide: ‘It Is Not Acceptable’
Movies
Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 Mints ₹25.15 Cr In 3 Days, Struggles To Match Housefull 5 & Bhool Chuk Maaf
Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 Mints ₹25.15 Cr In 3 Days, Struggles To Match Housefull 5 & Bhool Chuk Maaf
India
‘Scandalous, Anti-National’: Mamata, TMC Allege Delhi Police Called Bengali A ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
‘Anti-National’: Mamata Alleges Delhi Police Called Bengali ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Massive Crowds Flock to Shiva Temples for Final Shravan Monday | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Fatal Car Accident in Rohtas, Bihar — One Woman Dies, Three Injured | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Sadhvi Pragya Links Green Color to Terrorism, Ignites Heated Debate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Prayagraj Floods Worsen as Ganga and Yamuna Overflow; Police Officer’s Unique Response Goes Viral
Janhit: Sadhvi Pragya’s Controversial Statement on Terrorism’s ‘Color’ Sparks Debate | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget