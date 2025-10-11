Ajay Devgn And Rakul Preet Singh Reunite In 'De De Pyaar De 2', First Look Poster Released

Bollywood fans are in for a treat as Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reunite as Ashish and Ayesha in the much-anticipated sequel, De De Pyaar De 2. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the first look motion poster, promising audiences another roller-coaster ride of emotions, laughter, and family drama.

First Look Poster Hints at Emotional Drama

The motion poster teases a pivotal moment where Ayesha brings Ashish home to seek her family's approval, particularly that of her father, Dev Khurana. Fans can expect plenty of fun and heartfelt drama as the narrative explores the clash between love and family expectations.

Joining Ajay and Rakul are seasoned actors Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood, while Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj make cameo appearances, adding charm to the ensemble cast.

The makers shared the poster with a playful caption: “Pyaar ka sequel hai crucial! Kya Ashish ko milega Ayesha ke parents ka approval? #PyaarVsParivaar #DeDePyaarDe2 in cinemas 14th November, 2025.”

Music, Cinematography and Trailer Launch

The film’s music has been composed by Ariyan Mehedi, while Sudhir K. Chaudhary has handled the cinematography, capturing the emotional and comedic beats of the story.

Reports suggest that the trailer will be released on October 14, a month before the film hits theatres. The launch event is expected to be grand, with appearances by Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Madhavan, director Anshul Sharma, and producers Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan.

Revisiting the Original Film

The first De De Pyaar De chronicled the unconventional love story of a 50-year-old divorcee who falls for a 26-year-old woman, focusing on how his family reacted and whether he could win their acceptance.

The sequel, directed by Anshul Sharma and penned by Tarun Jain along with Luv Ranjan, continues to explore the delicate balance between love and familial expectations, promising the same blend of humor and emotional moments that made the original a hit.

Release Date and Production

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, De De Pyaar De 2 is slated to release in cinemas on November 14, 2025, giving audiences another festive dose of romance, family drama, and laughter.