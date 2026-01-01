Most-Awaited Indian Films Of 2026: From Ramayana To Dhurandhar 2, 15 Blockbusters To Watch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMost-Awaited Indian Films Of 2026: From Ramayana To Dhurandhar 2, 15 Blockbusters To Watch

2026 promises massive Indian films including Ramayana, Dhurandhar 2, King, Drishyam 3 and more. Full list with release dates, cast and details.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 02:42 PM (IST)

The year 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious and star-packed years for Indian cinema. From mythological epics and patriotic war sagas to sleek spy thrillers and emotional dramas, filmmakers are going all out with scale, storytelling and spectacle. With major stars, grand productions and long-awaited sequels lined up, movie lovers are in for a blockbuster ride.

Here’s a carefully curated look at the 15 biggest Indian films scheduled for release in 2026.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Overtakes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan In North America, Creates New Record

1. Ikkis: January 1, 2026

(Image Source: Twitter/@krishnasinghc1)
A deeply emotional war drama inspired by the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who sacrificed his life at just 21 during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film marks the big-screen debut of Agastya Nanda and features the final screen appearance of the legendary Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24.

2. Border 2: January 23, 2026

The iconic patriotic franchise returns with Sunny Deol leading the charge, joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The teaser, released on Vijay Diwas, has already stirred national pride.

3. Ramayana: Part 1: Expected Diwali 2026

One of the most ambitious projects in Indian film history, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, with Yash and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles. The film blends massive visuals with cutting-edge VFX.

4. Drishyam 3: October 2, 2026

(Image Source: @JaseelMhd_GOAT)
Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in the third chapter of the blockbuster thriller franchise, releasing on Gandhi Jayanti weekend.

5. Jailer 2: June 12, 2026

Rajinikanth reprises his iconic role with more action, sharper dialogues and new cast members including SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Anna Rajan.

6. Love And War: 2026

Sanjay Leela Bhansali unites Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal for the first time in a sweeping romantic drama set against a war backdrop

7. Mardaani 3: February 27, 2026

Rani Mukerji returns as fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, promising another hard-hitting crime thriller.

8. Toxic: March 19, 2026

(Image Source: Twitter/@_PVRCinemas)
Yash headlines this dark gangster saga, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, clashing at the box office with Dhurandhar 2.

9. Dhurandhar 2: March 19, 2026

Following the massive success of the first film, Ranveer Singh dives deeper into covert missions and high-stakes espionage.

10. Battle Of Galwan: April 17, 2026

(Image Source: Twitter/@rohitjswl01)
Salman Khan leads this powerful war film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict, with Chitrangada Singh as the female lead.

11. King: Late 2026

Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller introduces his daughter Suhana Khan on the big screen, with Deepika Padukone adding major star power.

12. The Raja Saab: January 9, 2026

Prabhas headlines this genre-bending entertainer blending romance, fantasy, comedy and light horror.

13. O' Romeo: February 13, 2026

Shahid Kapoor reunites with director Vishal Bhardwaj for a suspense-packed thriller, with Triptii Dimri as the female lead.

14. Alpha: 2026

(Image Source: Twitter/@Fancycinema)
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh star in YRF’s first female-led spy universe film, directed by Shiv Rawail.

15. Jana Nayagan: January 9, 2026

A tribute film celebrating Thalapathy Vijay’s legendary career, packed with mass sequences, chart-topping songs and emotional storytelling.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Films 2026 Bollywood Releases 2026 Upcoming Movies 2026
Several Killed After Explosion At Switzerland's Luxury Ski Resort Crans-Montana
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor On Quran, Makes History As First Muslim Leader
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of 'Decisive Response'
No Bangladeshi Cricketers In IPL 2026? BCCI Clarifies Its Stand
