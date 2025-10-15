Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mahesh Babu To Launch 'JATADHARA' Trailer: A Mythical Supernatural Thriller From Prerna Arora

Mahesh Babu To Launch ‘JATADHARA’ Trailer: A Mythical Supernatural Thriller From Prerna Arora

Mahesh Babu will launch the trailer for "JATADHARA," a bilingual supernatural thriller starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, on October 17th.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The much-awaited moment for fans across India is finally here! Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to officially launch the trailer of the upcoming supernatural fantasy thriller JATADHARA on October 17 in Hyderabad.

Presented by Zee Studios, Umesh KR Bansal, and Prerna Arora, and produced by Shivin Narang under the banner of Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, the film is being hailed as one of the most ambitious and visually stunning cinematic ventures of the year.

Jatadhara: A Supernatural Saga Rooted in Mythology

JATADHARA is a bilingual supernatural thriller starring the versatile Sudheer Babu, one of the most accomplished performers in Indian cinema, alongside the talented Sonakshi Sinha. Backed by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, the film delves into an intense battle of good versus evil, light versus darkness, and human will versus cosmic fate — themes that resonate deeply within Indian mythology and spirituality.

A Fusion of Myth, Suspense, and Visual Grandeur

The film’s teaser has already left audiences spellbound, with both Tollywood and Bollywood fans eagerly awaiting its release. Blending mythology, suspense, and emotional depth, JATADHARA promises to deliver an experience that transcends genres and redefines the supernatural thriller space in Indian cinema.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zee Music South (@zmcsouth)

A Cinematic Spectacle in the Making

Visually breathtaking and emotionally charged, JATADHARA stands out as a cinematic spectacle that reflects the grandeur of Indian storytelling on a global scale. The trailer launch by Superstar Mahesh Babu and Producer Prerna Arora marks a significant milestone in the film’s journey ahead of its grand theatrical release on November 7, 2025.

Countdown to an Unforgettable Experience

As anticipation builds, JATADHARA is poised to become one of the most talked-about films of the year — a perfect confluence of myth, mystery, and masterful filmmaking. Get ready to embark on an unforgettable cinematic journey that explores the timeless struggle between destiny and divinity.

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Prerna Arora Jatadhara
Read more
