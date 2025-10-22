Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentLucky Ali Calls Javed Akhtar ‘Ugly As F***’ Over Religious Remark, Later Says ‘Monsters May Have Feelings Too’

Lucky Ali Calls Javed Akhtar ‘Ugly As F***’ Over Religious Remark, Later Says ‘Monsters May Have Feelings Too’

Lucky Ali slammed Javed Akhtar over a resurfaced video where Akhtar told Hindus “don’t become like Muslims.” He later clarified his post, saying, “Monsters may have feelings too.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer Lucky Ali has sparked a new round of online debate after calling out veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar over a resurfaced clip in which Akhtar made remarks about religious identity. The video, which has been widely shared this week, shows Akhtar telling Hindus, “don’t become like Muslims.” While the date and context of the footage remain unclear, it appears to have been recorded at a public event where Akhtar was discussing democracy and free speech.

Lucky Ali reacts to Javed Akhtar's remark

Reacting sharply on X (formerly Twitter), Lucky Ali wrote: “Don’t become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly as f***.” He later clarified in a follow-up post: “what I meant was that arrogance is ugly…. it was a mistaken communique’ on my part…. monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyones monstrosity…….”

What Javed Akhtar had said

The clip also sees Akhtar reflecting on a classic scene from the 1975 film Sholay, which he co-wrote with Salim Khan. He explained: “In Sholay, there was a scene where Dharmendra hides behind Shiv ji’s murti and speaks, and Hema Malini (thinks) Shiv ji is talking to her. Is it possible to have a scene like that today? No, I will not write a scene (like this today). Were there no Hindus in 1975 (when Sholay released)? Were there no dharmic people? There were.”

But it was Akhtar’s comment on religious identity that caused the biggest stir: “As a matter of fact, I’m on record, I’m not saying it right here. Raju Hirani and I were in Pune in front of a big audience and I said, ‘Don’t become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims.’ It’s a tragedy.”

Javed Akhtar and controversies

Javed Akhtar has long been a polarising figure for speaking against hardliners across communities. Just last month, a cultural event in Kolkata had to be postponed after objections from the Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind. Reflecting on years of controversy, Akhtar told NDTV: “Some of them call me a jihadi and that I should migrate to Pakistan. Some say I’m a kaafir and I will 100% go to hell and I should change my name, that I don’t have the right to have a Muslim-sounding name.”

He added, “In the last 20-25 years, Mumbai Police has offered me protection at least four times on their own… Three out of four times it was because of some Muslim organisations or people, and one time from the other side. This kind of reaction is nothing new for me.”

Lucky Ali himself has been no stranger to controversy. In 2023, he faced criticism for claiming that the Sanskrit word “Brahman” was derived from “Abram,” a claim widely dismissed by scholars. He later deleted the post and apologised publicly.

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Javed Akhtar Lucky Ali
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis', Says Tejashwi Yadav; Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis': Tejashwi Yadav Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
Cricket
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
Cities
Delhi Air ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Post-Diwali As CM Rekha Gupta Says Pollution Lower Than Last Year Despite Crackers
Delhi Air ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Post-Diwali As CM Rekha Gupta Says Pollution Lower Than Last Year
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget