Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Set To Tie the Knot With Stebin Ben In Intimate Udaipur Wedding

Actor Nupur Sanon, younger sister of Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, is reportedly gearing up to marry singer Stebin Ben, her longtime rumoured partner. According to the latest buzz, the couple is planning a low-key wedding in Udaipur, with the guest list limited to close family members and friends.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding plans

As per a report by HT City, a source close to the families revealed that earlier speculations around the wedding dates were off the mark. “The dates being reported earlier were not accurate. The families have finalised January 11 as the wedding day, with celebrations spread across three days.”

The report further suggests that the Udaipur ceremony will be a private affair, with no Bollywood celebrities in attendance. A separate reception for members of the film industry is expected to take place in Mumbai at a later date. “Nupur and Stebin wanted to keep the wedding personal. It’s more about family and close friends than a large industry gathering,” the source added. Neither Nupur nor Stebin has officially confirmed or denied the wedding reports yet.

About Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben

Speculation about Nupur and Stebin’s relationship began in 2023, when the two were frequently spotted together, both on casual outings and at family events. Stebin has also made appearances on Kriti Sanon’s social media posts and Instagram stories, further fuelling dating rumours. Despite the chatter, the duo has remained tight-lipped about their personal life.

Stebin Ben rose to fame with chartbusters like Sahiba and Thoda Thoda Pyar, which earned him a massive fan following. He has also lent his voice to several Bollywood films, including Race 3, Jersey and Baaghi 4.

Nupur Sanon made her entry into the entertainment industry in 2019 with the music video Filhall, opposite Akshay Kumar. She marked her acting debut with the web series Pop Kaun in 2023, starring Kunal Kemmu. The same year, she stepped into films with the Telugu hit Tiger Nageswara Rao. Nupur is now set to make her Bollywood film debut with Noorani Chehra, where she will be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.