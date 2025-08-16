Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Pooh In Real Life’: Netizens Troll Kareena Kapoor Khan Over Harsh Remarks On Salman, Aishwarya & Sridevi

‘Pooh In Real Life’: Netizens Troll Kareena Kapoor Khan Over Harsh Remarks On Salman, Aishwarya & Sridevi

Kareena Kapoor Khan is being trolled after her old interviews calling out Salman, Aishwarya, Sridevi and others resurface online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After Mrunal Thakur’s resurfaced clip went viral, netizens have now turned their attention to Kareena Kapoor Khan. A Reddit thread featuring snippets from her past interviews has labelled the actress a ‘mean girl’, sparking intense debate on social media.

Kareena’s Old Remarks Spark Debate

In one throwback comment, Kareena took a dig at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after losing Devdas to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, calling him a “confused director” who lacked “morals and principles.”

Kareena also made remarks about other Bollywood bigwigs. She reportedly claimed that Sridevi never delivered a “historical hit.” Talking about Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which originally was supposed to be her debut, Kareena accused Rakesh Roshan of focusing only on his son Hrithik Roshan, while commenting that co-star Ameesha Patel had “pimples and under-eye bags” in certain scenes.

Kareena is the og mean girl no one calls her out because shes a nepo
byu/Sassy_extrovert inBollyBlindsNGossip

Her sharp opinions didn’t stop there. In another interview, Kareena described Salman Khan as a “bad actor” and even declared that “being fat is not sexy.”

ALSO READ: ‘Get Those Muscles, Beautiful Ladies’: Bipasha Basu’s Subtle Response To Viral Mrunal Thakur Clip

Netizens Call Her ‘Real-Life Poo’

Social media users wasted no time in reacting to these resurfaced comments. One wrote, “Pooh in real life!”. Some fans took a lighter view of her candour. A user stated, “Man was this woman unfiltered. Haughty she may have been but she gave film magazine readers their money's worth.” But others were harsher. One comment read, “I swear she has forever been mean. I don’t know what’s iconic about that. Being disrespectful is not cool.”

Mrunal Thakur’s Old Clip Resurfaces

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur has been in the spotlight lately, but not for all the right reasons. An old video of Mrunal taking a dig at Bipasha Basu has resurfaced online, sparking controversy.

The viral clip, reportedly from her television days, shows Mrunal in conversation with her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja. While discussing fitness, she allegedly made comments that many netizens have now termed as “body shaming” Bipasha Basu.

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Mrunal Thakur
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin
'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin
World
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Talks Without Agreement On Ending Ukraine War
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Summit Without Ukraine Ceasefire
India
Vajpayee Death Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute At 'Sadaiv Atal,' Hails His Vision For Self-Reliant India
President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary: WATCH
World
Handshakes, Limo Ride, B-2 Bomber Flyover: Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet For Putin In Alaska — WATCH
Handshakes, Limo Ride, B-2 Bomber Flyover: Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet For Putin In Alaska — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget