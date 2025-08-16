After Mrunal Thakur’s resurfaced clip went viral, netizens have now turned their attention to Kareena Kapoor Khan. A Reddit thread featuring snippets from her past interviews has labelled the actress a ‘mean girl’, sparking intense debate on social media.

Kareena’s Old Remarks Spark Debate

In one throwback comment, Kareena took a dig at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after losing Devdas to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, calling him a “confused director” who lacked “morals and principles.”

Kareena also made remarks about other Bollywood bigwigs. She reportedly claimed that Sridevi never delivered a “historical hit.” Talking about Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which originally was supposed to be her debut, Kareena accused Rakesh Roshan of focusing only on his son Hrithik Roshan, while commenting that co-star Ameesha Patel had “pimples and under-eye bags” in certain scenes.

Her sharp opinions didn’t stop there. In another interview, Kareena described Salman Khan as a “bad actor” and even declared that “being fat is not sexy.”

ALSO READ: ‘Get Those Muscles, Beautiful Ladies’: Bipasha Basu’s Subtle Response To Viral Mrunal Thakur Clip

Netizens Call Her ‘Real-Life Poo’

Social media users wasted no time in reacting to these resurfaced comments. One wrote, “Pooh in real life!”. Some fans took a lighter view of her candour. A user stated, “Man was this woman unfiltered. Haughty she may have been but she gave film magazine readers their money's worth.” But others were harsher. One comment read, “I swear she has forever been mean. I don’t know what’s iconic about that. Being disrespectful is not cool.”

Mrunal Thakur’s Old Clip Resurfaces

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur has been in the spotlight lately, but not for all the right reasons. An old video of Mrunal taking a dig at Bipasha Basu has resurfaced online, sparking controversy.

The viral clip, reportedly from her television days, shows Mrunal in conversation with her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja. While discussing fitness, she allegedly made comments that many netizens have now termed as “body shaming” Bipasha Basu.