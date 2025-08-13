Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Get Those Muscles, Beautiful Ladies': Bipasha Basu's Subtle Response To Viral Mrunal Thakur Clip

Bipasha Basu shared an empowering Instagram post urging women to embrace strength, after an old video of Mrunal Thakur calling her “manly with muscles” resurfaced and sparked online discussion.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 08:35 PM (IST)

A throwback video of actor Mrunal Thakur from her Kumkum Bhagya days has suddenly gone viral, stirring up a fresh wave of conversation on social media. In the clip, which appears to be from an old interview, Mrunal can be heard making remarks about Bollywood star Bipasha Basu, describing her as “manly with muscles” and declaring herself “better” than the actress. The viral video has now prompted what many believe to be a subtle but pointed reaction from Bipasha herself.

Bipasha reacts to Mrunal Thakur's old video

On Wednesday, Bipasha took to Instagram Stories to share a quote that read: “Strong women lift each other up.” Accompanying the post, she wrote, “Get those muscles beautiful ladies, we should be strong. Muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong.” She didn’t mention Mrunal by name but ended her post with the reminder: “love yourself.”

What Mrunal Thakur had said and internet reaction

In the old clip, Mrunal can be heard saying: “Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok.” Mrunal has so far chosen not to respond to the renewed buzz.

The online backlash was swift. The re-emerged video, along with an old Reddit thread, sparked fresh debate about Mrunal’s attitude. One user wrote, "She has always been a typical mean girl lol, anyone who has watched her on Nach Baliye knows, she was mean towards her ex also, plus she has a veryyyy crass way of talking, which is why I have never liked her and will not be rooting for her."

Another commented, "Bruuuh, she said she's better than Bipasha. She stands nowhere remotely close to Bipasha." Internet personality Orry also joined in, writing, "LMAO f’ing O wtffff is disss woman smoking 🤣🤣"

Other remarks included, "Good her meanness came out to the fore. I never got good vibes from her, and don't understand people simping over her. She's not even a good actress - just passable" and "Come on Mrunal, do better, just like the skin lightening injections that worked on you."

What they’re working on now

Mrunal was most recently seen in 'Son of Sardaar 2' with Ajay Devgn, which released on August 1 to mixed reviews and modest box office numbers. Her upcoming projects include 'Dacoit: A Love Story' and 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' with Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde. Bipasha, last seen in 'Alone' (2015), has been focused on family life since marrying Karan Singh Grover in 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi, in 2022.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 08:35 PM (IST)
Bipasha Basu Mrunal Thakur
