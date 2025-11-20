The long-running feud over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s massive estate has taken another turn — this time with an unexpected social media hint from Kareena Kapoor. A clip from Mandhira Kapur Smith’s appearance on InControversial with Pooja Chaudhary began circulating online, and Kareena, who was once Sunjay’s sister-in-law, hit the “like” button. Her quiet endorsement has only intensified public curiosity surrounding the already explosive inheritance battle.

Kareena Kapoor likes Mandhira’s video calling out Priya Kapur

The podcast snippet was shared with a fiery caption highlighting Mandhira’s ongoing fight over what she claims is the mishandling of her brother’s estate. The post read, “If these people think we don’t know our own blood… THINK AGAIN,” before outlining Mandhira’s accusations — from challenging the alleged will to questioning signatures and pointing out “impossible errors no brother would ever make.”

The caption stressed that this wasn’t “gossip” but a live legal battle involving legacy, lineage, and the future of Sunjay’s two children. Kareena’s like on the post was quickly noticed by fans and observers, adding another high-profile layer to the controversy.

In the clip, Mandhira expresses her fury about the estate dispute, saying, "If these people think we don't know our own bloodline, think again. Just because you have been with someone for seven years, you cannot erase normal habits that we have grown up with. My brother led the family legacy. He did not create it. And for her to walking around representing our family. Shame on her. None of the bloodline were at the Sona Diwali pooja. I wanna throw up when I see stuff like that. It is our estate. It is our estate and you are asking us to sign an NDA for our own estate. Wow. This is the new India. This is pure robbery. This is what you call major theft. This is what you called major fraud. And this country needs to wake up and see it. My mother tells me before I die, please get everything back home. This is our inheritance. This is my kids' inheritance. It is not Priya's. I will fight this till the end."

The Sunjay Kapur estate battle

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur married in 2003 in a high-profile union that later unravelled into a turbulent separation and a contentious divorce in 2016 involving financial and custody disputes. Sunjay went on to marry Priya Sachdev, while Karisma returned to Mumbai and moved forward with her life.

After Sunjay’s sudden death on June 12, his estimated ₹30,000-crore estate became the subject of a bitter family conflict. Allegations of a faulty will, suspected inconsistencies in signatures, and escalating accusations between his sister Mandhira and wife Priya have kept the matter firmly in the spotlight.