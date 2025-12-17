Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes It To Lionel Messi’s Official India Tour Post

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentKareena Kapoor Khan Makes It To Lionel Messi’s Official India Tour Post

Lionel Messi’s India tour recap on Instagram featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sons, leaving out other Bollywood stars. The clip sparked chatter online over who made the final cut.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kareena Kapoor Khan ensured her sons had a memory they would cherish forever by introducing Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan to football icon Lionel Messi during his high-profile visit to India. The actor shared glimpses of the special meeting earlier, but the moment gained even more significance when Kareena became the only Bollywood celebrity to feature in Messi’s official Instagram post from his GOAT India Tour 2025.

Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025

Messi’s packed India itinerary took him to four cities — Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. The tour kicked off in Kolkata, where an unstructured fan interaction reportedly led to chaos and vandalism at the stadium. Despite the rocky start, the football legend went on to meet fans and celebrities across the country, with stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff also meeting him during the visit.

Messi's post on his India tour

Sharing a video montage from the tour, Messi wrote, ” Namaste India! What incredible visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Thanks for the warm welcome, great hospitality and all the expressions of love throughout my tour. I hope football has a bright future in India! #GOATTourIndia #GOATconcert #MessiinIndia A Satadru Dutta Initiative.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Kareena reposted the clip on her Instagram Stories and added, “‘Ok Tim then this happened. For you,” followed by a red heart emoji.”

For the memorable interaction, Kareena opted for a chic brown outfit, while her sons embraced the football spirit. Taimur wore a jersey with Messi’s name printed on the back, and Jeh sported an “Argentina” jersey, a nod to the World Cup-winning team.

The moment also sparked conversation online. A Reddit user shared the video with the caption, “Messi has included only Kareena from Bollywood in the official Insta post of his tour.” Another line in the post read, “Bro forgot even Chhetri 🤦‍♂️😭.”

Messi's Vantara visit

Following the conclusion of his tour, Messi visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre founded by Anant Ambani in Jamnagar. He was accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant personally showed the footballers around the facility, with visuals from the visit quickly circulating online. Messi was welcomed with traditional rituals, folk performances and floral greetings.

During the visit, the footballers participated in a ceremonial aarti and interacted with the teams working on the ground. Speaking about the experience, Messi said, “What Vantara does is truly beautiful, the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive.”

In an interview with PTI, he reiterated his admiration, saying, “What Vantara does is truly beautiful, the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive. We had a wonderful time, felt completely at ease throughout, and it is an experience that stays with you. We will surely visit again to continue inspiring and supporting this meaningful work.”

Messi’s Jamnagar stop came a day after he wrapped up his much-anticipated GOAT India Tour. After the turbulent start in Kolkata on Saturday, the Argentine legend travelled to Hyderabad and Mumbai before concluding his three-day visit in Delhi on Monday, leaving behind moments that thrilled fans across sports and cinema alike.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Kareena Kapoor Lionel Messi
Embed widget