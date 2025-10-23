Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Ozempic Rumours; Twinkle Khanna’s Quip Leaves Everyone In Splits

Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor brought infectious energy and laughter to the latest episode of Two Much, the celebrity chat show hosted by Twinkle Khanna and Kajol. The episode was full of playful banter, candid confessions, and hilarious moments — especially when Karan opened up about the rumours surrounding his weight loss.

Twinkle’s Witty Take on Karan’s Weight Loss

At the start of the episode, Twinkle couldn’t help but point out Karan’s visibly slimmer appearance. Joking about the elaborate food spread on set, she teased, “There’s so much food for you today because you keep complaining that we don’t feed you enough.”

Karan laughed and replied, “But if you read anything online, they think I don’t eat because I’m on chemical substances like Ozempic.”

Twinkle, known for her sharp wit, immediately quipped, “Beta, itna injection mat liya kar! Itna dubla ho gaya hai. Mummy kya bolegi? (Son, stop taking so many injections! You’ve become so thin! What will your mom say?)”

To this, Karan responded lightheartedly, “Mummy bechari kuch nahi bolti aajkal (My poor mother doesn’t say anything these days).”

Food, Fun, and Favourite Dishes

As the episode went on, the conversation shifted to food — something Karan and Janhvi both seemed excited about. They all gathered near the lavish buffet spread, prompting Karan to exclaim, “I haven’t seen so many carbs in a while!”

Spotting his go-to comfort dish, Karan said that katsu curry was his ultimate favourite. Janhvi, on the other hand, confessed her love for paya curry, calling it her top pick from the spread.

Karan Johar’s Transformation Journey

Since early 2024, Karan Johar’s remarkable physical transformation has been a major talking point online. While fans and followers have been quick to speculate about his weight loss methods, the filmmaker has repeatedly clarified that his results stem from a disciplined diet and fitness routine — not from any medical or chemical aids.

The Ozempic Buzz

For context, Ozempic was first approved in 2017 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an injectable medication to help lower blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 diabetes, alongside proper diet and exercise. In recent years, however, it has become widely discussed as a weight loss drug — especially among celebrities.

In the Two Much episode, Karan handled the Ozempic chatter with his trademark humor and honesty, while Twinkle’s playful digs kept the atmosphere light and entertaining. Together with Janhvi Kapoor’s cheerful presence, the trio made it one of the most talked-about and enjoyable episodes yet.