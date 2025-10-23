Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentKaran Johar Breaks Silence On Ozempic Rumours; Twinkle Khanna’s Quip Leaves Everyone In Splits

Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Ozempic Rumours; Twinkle Khanna’s Quip Leaves Everyone In Splits

Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor joined Twinkle Khanna and Kajol on "Two Much," filled with laughter and banter.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 09:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor brought infectious energy and laughter to the latest episode of Two Much, the celebrity chat show hosted by Twinkle Khanna and Kajol. The episode was full of playful banter, candid confessions, and hilarious moments — especially when Karan opened up about the rumours surrounding his weight loss.

Twinkle’s Witty Take on Karan’s Weight Loss

At the start of the episode, Twinkle couldn’t help but point out Karan’s visibly slimmer appearance. Joking about the elaborate food spread on set, she teased, “There’s so much food for you today because you keep complaining that we don’t feed you enough.”

Karan laughed and replied, “But if you read anything online, they think I don’t eat because I’m on chemical substances like Ozempic.”

Twinkle, known for her sharp wit, immediately quipped, “Beta, itna injection mat liya kar! Itna dubla ho gaya hai. Mummy kya bolegi? (Son, stop taking so many injections! You’ve become so thin! What will your mom say?)”

To this, Karan responded lightheartedly, “Mummy bechari kuch nahi bolti aajkal (My poor mother doesn’t say anything these days).”

Food, Fun, and Favourite Dishes

As the episode went on, the conversation shifted to food — something Karan and Janhvi both seemed excited about. They all gathered near the lavish buffet spread, prompting Karan to exclaim, “I haven’t seen so many carbs in a while!”

Spotting his go-to comfort dish, Karan said that katsu curry was his ultimate favourite. Janhvi, on the other hand, confessed her love for paya curry, calling it her top pick from the spread.

Karan Johar’s Transformation Journey

Since early 2024, Karan Johar’s remarkable physical transformation has been a major talking point online. While fans and followers have been quick to speculate about his weight loss methods, the filmmaker has repeatedly clarified that his results stem from a disciplined diet and fitness routine — not from any medical or chemical aids.

The Ozempic Buzz

For context, Ozempic was first approved in 2017 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an injectable medication to help lower blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 diabetes, alongside proper diet and exercise. In recent years, however, it has become widely discussed as a weight loss drug — especially among celebrities.

In the Two Much episode, Karan handled the Ozempic chatter with his trademark humor and honesty, while Twinkle’s playful digs kept the atmosphere light and entertaining. Together with Janhvi Kapoor’s cheerful presence, the trio made it one of the most talked-about and enjoyable episodes yet.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 09:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Twinkle Khanna Karan Johar Kajol Ozempic
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Reaches Consensus In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav To Be CM Face: Sources
Mahagathbandhan Reaches Consensus In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav To Be CM Face: Sources
India
PM Modi Unlikely To Attend ASEAN Summit, Jaishankar May Represent India
PM Modi Unlikely To Attend ASEAN Summit, Jaishankar May Represent India
World
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
States
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget