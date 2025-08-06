Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra Share BTS Glimpse Of Pardesiya Shot In Kerala, Watch

Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra Share BTS Glimpse Of Pardesiya Shot In Kerala, Watch

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra open up about filming ‘Pardesiya’ in Kerala, calling it a relaxing and special experience filled with love.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 10:19 AM (IST)

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra have given fans a sneak peek into the making of their romantic track Pardesiya from the upcoming film Param Sundari. Shot in the tranquil backwaters of Kerala, the song captures the blossoming love story between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl—portrayed by Sidharth and Janhvi respectively.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's Pardesiya video

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the song's shoot, captioning it: "A little chaos and a whole lot of love. That’s how #Pardesiya happened." The video offers glimpses of the duo enjoying their shoot day, surrounded by natural beauty and infectious energy.

Recalling the experience, Janhvi said, “We had a great day of shooting montages. We ate some spicy fish curry and got on a bike. It was a very relaxing day by 'Param Sundari' standards.” Her co-star Sidharth Malhotra agreed, chiming in with a simple, “That’s true.”

ALSO READ: Internet Melts Over Rare Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Moments From The ’90s: 'Much Better Than Jahnvi'

Speaking about the soulful track, Sidharth shared how Pardesiya stood out for him. “Pardesiya isn’t just a song, it’s a feeling that stays with you long after it ends. Sachin–Jigar and Amitabh have yet again created pure magic. The moment I heard the track, I knew it had something special," he revealed.

Adding more about his experience, he said, “Sonu sir’s voice brings a timeless emotion to it, and lip syncing to his voice for a love song is truly special. Shooting alongside Janhvi was effortless. It’s been one of my personal favourite love songs to shoot….”

Janhvi, too, had high praise for the composition. “I have always had a soft corner for love songs and Pardesiya is one of the best that I have worked on. Having Sonu Nigam’s voice elevate the emotion makes it truly unforgettable. I’m sure the audience will love it,” she said.

About Param Sundari

Composed by music duo Sachin–Jigar and penned by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, Pardesiya features the vocals of Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali Saha. The song forms a key emotional thread in Param Sundari, which is slated to release in theatres on August 29.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor
Read more
Embed widget