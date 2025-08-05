Rare and unseen photos of Gauri Khan from the 1990s are creating a buzz online after they resurfaced on Reddit. The pictures feature the entrepreneur and interior designer in her younger days, enjoying moments with her husband Shah Rukh Khan and actor Kajol. The couple, who tied the knot in 1991, have been married for nearly 34 years and continue to be one of Bollywood’s most iconic duos.

Gauri Khan's Vintage Glam Shines in Old Photos With Shah Rukh and Kajol

In one of the viral photos, Gauri is seen taking a dip in a pool, flaunting a casual and chic look. Another picture shows her dressed in a green outfit while posing with Shah Rukh Khan, who sported a yellow and black ensemble for the event. Fans were quick to point out how stunning Gauri looked in her youth, with some even drawing comparisons to other celebrities.

The Reddit post, captioned “Gauri Khan back in the day!! Oddly resembled Janhvi Kapoor in some pics”, sparked a debate among fans. One user disagreed, commenting, “Janhvi??? More like Mahima Chaudhry, maybe?” Others noticed striking similarities between Gauri and her son Aryan Khan. “If you see the 2nd picture properly, that's literally Aryan Khan with a wig. Even the smile is the same,” a fan noted.

Another viral moment from the set of images featured Gauri and Kajol laughing together at an event. One image in particular caught attention — a candid shot where Gauri is seated on the floor, resting her face on her hands while Shah Rukh leans forward and holds her legs. One Reddit user commented, “What is that weird pose pic of Shah Rukh and Gauri. Looks odd.”

Inside Shah Rukh and Gauri’s Relationship

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri tied the knot on October 25, 1991, after several years of courtship. Over the decades, they’ve built a strong bond, both as a couple and as influential figures in Bollywood and business. The duo are proud parents to three children—Aryan Khan (born in 1997), Suhana Khan (born in 2000), and AbRam Khan, who was born via surrogacy in 2013.