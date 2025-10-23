Janhvi Kapoor On Cosmetic Surgery Rumours: ‘I’ve Been Conservative, Mom Sridevi Guided Me’

Janhvi Kapoor recently addressed speculations about getting cosmetic procedures or surgeries on the chat show Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle, acknowledging that she has made certain enhancements, but stressed that her decisions were thoughtful and guided by her late mother, Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor on beauty standards

Reflecting on the pressures of beauty standards, Janhvi said, “Among young girls, this idea of perfection, I think I’m a big believer in you do you, you do whatever the hell makes you happy. I just wish these beauty standards, more than anything, were rid of judgment. I think that’s one thing we deal with a lot.”

When Janhvi Kapoor's looks were dissected online

She shared a troubling incident where her looks were publicly dissected online: “In fact, I’d be very happy to be a completely open book about things. You know, I saw this other video the other day where some doctors, or some self-proclaimed doctors, were like, ‘Let’s do a review of everything that this person has done to their face.’ And they had my picture come up, and they said things like some buffalo plasty or something, I don’t know what!”

Janhvi on her cosmetic procedures

Janhvi clarified her approach to cosmetic choices: “And I was like, okay, listen, I think I’ve been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I’ve done. Of course, I’ve had the guidance of my mom and everything. And I’d like to share that also as a sort of cautionary tale because if some young girl sees a video like this and believes it, tries something like that and something goes wrong, that would be the worst thing.” Sridevi passed away in 2018, months before Janhvi made her Bollywood debut at the age of 20.

Kajol on facing scruitny online

Joining the discussion, Kajol, who has faced similar scrutiny herself, expressed empathy, especially for her daughter Nysa, who is already being targeted online despite not having debuted. Kajol remarked, “And then you have these weird people turning around and saying, ‘Oh, you’ve done all this surgeries.’ They’ve even got a whole site, by the way, on Nysa and me, saying we’ve done about 25 things! And I’m like, what are these things?”

Kajol has previously spoken on the topic, advising young actresses: “God has made you in a particular way, and for what God has not made the way you wanted, there’s always make-up! And it should be a personal choice, you shouldn’t do it because 25 people have told you to do it.”

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Homebound, and is gearing up for Peddi alongside Ram Charan. Kajol most recently appeared in season two of her show The Trial.