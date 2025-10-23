Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentJanhvi Kapoor On Cosmetic Surgery Rumours: ‘I’ve Been Conservative, Mom Sridevi Guided Me’

Janhvi Kapoor On Cosmetic Surgery Rumours: ‘I’ve Been Conservative, Mom Sridevi Guided Me’

Janhvi Kapoor addresses cosmetic procedure rumours, urging young women to embrace choices without judgment, while Kajol supports personal freedom in beauty and dismisses online speculation.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 06:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Janhvi Kapoor recently addressed speculations about getting cosmetic procedures or surgeries on the chat show Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle, acknowledging that she has made certain enhancements, but stressed that her decisions were thoughtful and guided by her late mother, Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor on beauty standards

Reflecting on the pressures of beauty standards, Janhvi said, “Among young girls, this idea of perfection, I think I’m a big believer in you do you, you do whatever the hell makes you happy. I just wish these beauty standards, more than anything, were rid of judgment. I think that’s one thing we deal with a lot.”

When Janhvi Kapoor's looks were dissected online

She shared a troubling incident where her looks were publicly dissected online: “In fact, I’d be very happy to be a completely open book about things. You know, I saw this other video the other day where some doctors, or some self-proclaimed doctors, were like, ‘Let’s do a review of everything that this person has done to their face.’ And they had my picture come up, and they said things like some buffalo plasty or something, I don’t know what!”

Janhvi on her cosmetic procedures

Janhvi clarified her approach to cosmetic choices: “And I was like, okay, listen, I think I’ve been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I’ve done. Of course, I’ve had the guidance of my mom and everything. And I’d like to share that also as a sort of cautionary tale because if some young girl sees a video like this and believes it, tries something like that and something goes wrong, that would be the worst thing.” Sridevi passed away in 2018, months before Janhvi made her Bollywood debut at the age of 20.

Kajol on facing scruitny online

Joining the discussion, Kajol, who has faced similar scrutiny herself, expressed empathy, especially for her daughter Nysa, who is already being targeted online despite not having debuted. Kajol remarked, “And then you have these weird people turning around and saying, ‘Oh, you’ve done all this surgeries.’ They’ve even got a whole site, by the way, on Nysa and me, saying we’ve done about 25 things! And I’m like, what are these things?”

 

Kajol has previously spoken on the topic, advising young actresses: “God has made you in a particular way, and for what God has not made the way you wanted, there’s always make-up! And it should be a personal choice, you shouldn’t do it because 25 people have told you to do it.”

 

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Homebound, and is gearing up for Peddi alongside Ram Charan. Kajol most recently appeared in season two of her show The Trial.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 06:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Sridevi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Who Will Be NDA’s Face?’: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim At BJP, Alleges ‘Injustice’ Towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
‘Who Will Be NDA’s Face?’: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim At BJP, Alleges ‘Injustice’ Towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Election 2025
PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti Extends Support To NC Candidate For J-K Rajya Sabha Polls: 'Not Worthy Of Trust, But…'
'Not Worthy Of Trust, But…': PDP's Mehbooba Mufti Extends Support To NC For Rajya Sabha Polls
Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
India
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Tamil Reconciliation Issue In Limbo As India, Sri Lanka Seek New Path
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget