Jennifer Lopez Touches Down In Udaipur For Mantena–Gadiraju Wedding, Blows Kisses

The high-profile wedding celebrations of Netra Mantena—daughter of Orlando-based billionaire and Ingenus Pharmaceuticals CEO Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena—and Vamsi Gadiraju have turned Udaipur into a star magnet. The multi-day festivities have already seen a parade of Bollywood favourites and international performers, and now global icon Jennifer Lopez has added her sparkle to the guest list.

Jennifer Lopez reaches Udaipur amid pap frenzy

A paparazzo account shared a clip of Jennifer Lopez making her way out of Udaipur airport, where she arrived for the big-ticket wedding. The Hollywood superstar acknowledged photographers with a wave and even blew a flying kiss. Interestingly, the shutterbugs mistook her for Rihanna and were heard calling out, “Welcome to India, Rihanna ma'am."

Dressed in a long brown fur coat teamed with dark shades and black heels, J.Lo headed straight to her car without pausing for photos.

This isn’t the first time Jennifer has graced an Indian wedding. She earlier performed at the grand Udaipur nuptials of UK-based businessman Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani, sister of designer Nandita Mahtani—clips of which had created quite a buzz on Twitter.

Inside Udaipur’s star-studded festivities

The celebrations kicked off with a sangeet on November 21 at The Leela Palace, setting the tone for a glitter-soaked week. Alongside Jennifer Lopez, reports suggest that pop sensation Justin Bieber is also expected to perform for the couple.

Bollywood brought its own high-voltage energy to the stage, with Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and several others delivering power-packed performances. Dutch DJ Tiësto amped up the party atmosphere, keeping guests on their feet with his signature beats.

Clips from the festivities have been flooding social media. One video captured Karan Johar doubling up as the evening’s host, while another showed Ranveer Singh dancing to “Aankh Marey” from Simmba, even pulling guests onto the floor. He was later seen matching steps to What Jhumka? from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend.

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju will exchange vows on November 23 in what is expected to be yet another dazzling affair in Udaipur.