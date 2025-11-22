Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentJennifer Lopez Touches Down In Udaipur For Mantena–Gadiraju Wedding, Blows Kisses

Jennifer Lopez Touches Down In Udaipur For Mantena–Gadiraju Wedding, Blows Kisses

A-list glamour descends on Udaipur as Jennifer Lopez arrives for Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s lavish wedding, joining Bollywood stars and global performers lighting up the star-studded festivities.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The high-profile wedding celebrations of Netra Mantena—daughter of Orlando-based billionaire and Ingenus Pharmaceuticals CEO Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena—and Vamsi Gadiraju have turned Udaipur into a star magnet. The multi-day festivities have already seen a parade of Bollywood favourites and international performers, and now global icon Jennifer Lopez has added her sparkle to the guest list.

Jennifer Lopez reaches Udaipur amid pap frenzy

A paparazzo account shared a clip of Jennifer Lopez making her way out of Udaipur airport, where she arrived for the big-ticket wedding. The Hollywood superstar acknowledged photographers with a wave and even blew a flying kiss. Interestingly, the shutterbugs mistook her for Rihanna and were heard calling out, “Welcome to India, Rihanna ma'am."

Dressed in a long brown fur coat teamed with dark shades and black heels, J.Lo headed straight to her car without pausing for photos.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

This isn’t the first time Jennifer has graced an Indian wedding. She earlier performed at the grand Udaipur nuptials of UK-based businessman Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani, sister of designer Nandita Mahtani—clips of which had created quite a buzz on Twitter.

Inside Udaipur’s star-studded festivities

The celebrations kicked off with a sangeet on November 21 at The Leela Palace, setting the tone for a glitter-soaked week. Alongside Jennifer Lopez, reports suggest that pop sensation Justin Bieber is also expected to perform for the couple.

Bollywood brought its own high-voltage energy to the stage, with Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and several others delivering power-packed performances. Dutch DJ Tiësto amped up the party atmosphere, keeping guests on their feet with his signature beats.

Clips from the festivities have been flooding social media. One video captured Karan Johar doubling up as the evening’s host, while another showed Ranveer Singh dancing to “Aankh Marey” from Simmba, even pulling guests onto the floor. He was later seen matching steps to What Jhumka? from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend.

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju will exchange vows on November 23 in what is expected to be yet another dazzling affair in Udaipur.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jennifer Lopez
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Welcomes NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Trump Welcomes Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Election 2025
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
India
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
Celebrities
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget