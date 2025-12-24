Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHrithik Roshan Sets The Dance Floor On Fire With Sons And Saba Azad At Cousin Ehsaan’s Wedding: WATCH

Hrithik Roshan dances to Ishq Tera Tadpaave with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan and girlfriend Saba Azad at cousin Ehsaan’s wedding, leaving the internet mesmerised.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hrithik Roshan recently turned a family wedding into a star-studded affair as he joined the celebrations for his cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding. Accompanied by his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and girlfriend-actor Saba Azad, the actor was seen soaking in the festivities with warmth and ease. Adding to the harmonious family vibe, Hrithik’s former wife Sussanne Khan also attended the wedding with her partner Arslan Goni, reflecting a rare moment of togetherness that fans couldn’t help but admire.

From pre-wedding rituals to dance-filled nights, Hrithik’s presence quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights online. Whether it was his effortless charm or his striking ethnic looks, the internet seemed thoroughly impressed.

Viral Dance Video Takes Over The Internet

While Hrithik’s fashion choices drew plenty of attention, it was his dance that truly set the internet buzzing. A video from the wedding shows the actor dancing to Sukhbir’s iconic 1999 track Ishq Tera Tadpaave. What made the moment even more special was Hrithik grooving alongside his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, with Saba joining in as well.

The joyful scene soon turned into a full-fledged family celebration as niece Suranika Soni and cousin Pashmina Roshan joined the dance floor. For the occasion, Hrithik opted for a sleek black ensemble, while Hrehaan looked refined in a white ethnic outfit. Hridhaan mirrored his father’s style, sporting a black look that matched the energy of the moment.

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Hrithik’s Energy

As the video went viral, social media was flooded with reactions praising Hrithik and his sons. One fan commented with a gif, "Hrithik Roshan's kids have inherited all the right things." Another wrote, "The Roshan brothers don’t just dance, they set the stage on fire! Absolute showstoppers at Eshaan’s wedding!"

Others simply wanted more, with a tweet reading, "We want more, pls." Admirers also highlighted Hrithik’s effortless style, with one user noting, "They are so so effortless and yet energetic."

On Tuesday, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan offered fans a peek into the wedding by sharing a family photograph on Instagram. Captioning the post, he wrote, "Eshan Roshan weds Ashwariya ❤️blessings & God bless!" Earlier, Hrithik had also made a stylish arrival at the venue with his sons, warmly greeting photographers before heading inside. Rakesh Roshan was seen posing with the bride as well, smiling for the cameras.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
