Owaisi Targets Centre Over Uttam Nagar Tensions, Questions ‘Rule of Law’

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AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a sharp attack on the Centre during Namaz-e-Juma at Mecca Masjid, questioning the state of law and order in the country.

“It has come to such a point in India that Muslims have to knock on the doors of the High Court just to celebrate Eid,” he said, adding that the issue resonated beyond Hyderabad.

Uttam Nagar Violence And Threats

His remarks come against the backdrop of tensions in Uttam Nagar following the killing of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar during Holi on March 4.

Subsequently, multiple “protest gatherings” were held where inflammatory speeches targeting the Muslim community were made. Slogans such as “We will play Holi with blood on Eid” went viral on social media, triggering fear among residents. Several Muslim families reportedly left the area.

Delhi High Court Intervention

On March 19, a bench led by Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia of the Delhi High Court directed the police to ensure peace and security.

“Eid-ul-Fitr is an occasion of joy. It is the duty of all concerned to ensure that no untoward incident disrupts public life on this sacred occasion,” the court said, adding that deployment should ensure every citizen feels safe.

The court also directed that security arrangements remain in place until Ram Navami.

Owaisi’s Attack On Government

Referring to the court’s intervention, Owaisi said, “Modi talks about becoming a ‘Vishwaguru’, yet in this country 19–20 crore Muslims cannot celebrate Eid peacefully! The Delhi Police functions under Amit Shah—what are they doing? Nothing, because the issue concerns Muslims.”

He also posted on social media alleging that hate campaigns were continuing unchecked in Uttam Nagar.

Security Tightened, No BJP Response Yet

Following the court’s directions, heavy police deployment was carried out in Uttam Nagar to ensure peaceful Eid celebrations.

There has been no official response from the BJP to Owaisi’s remarks so far.