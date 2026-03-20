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HomeNewsIndiaOwaisi Targets Centre Over Uttam Nagar Tensions, Questions ‘Rule of Law’

Owaisi Targets Centre Over Uttam Nagar Tensions, Questions ‘Rule of Law’

“It has come to such a point in India that Muslims have to knock on the doors of the High Court just to celebrate Eid,” he said, adding that the issue resonated beyond Hyderabad.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 11:45 PM (IST)
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AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a sharp attack on the Centre during Namaz-e-Juma at Mecca Masjid, questioning the state of law and order in the country.

“It has come to such a point in India that Muslims have to knock on the doors of the High Court just to celebrate Eid,” he said, adding that the issue resonated beyond Hyderabad.

Uttam Nagar Violence And Threats

His remarks come against the backdrop of tensions in Uttam Nagar following the killing of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar during Holi on March 4.

Subsequently, multiple “protest gatherings” were held where inflammatory speeches targeting the Muslim community were made. Slogans such as “We will play Holi with blood on Eid” went viral on social media, triggering fear among residents. Several Muslim families reportedly left the area.

Delhi High Court Intervention

On March 19, a bench led by Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia of the Delhi High Court directed the police to ensure peace and security.

“Eid-ul-Fitr is an occasion of joy. It is the duty of all concerned to ensure that no untoward incident disrupts public life on this sacred occasion,” the court said, adding that deployment should ensure every citizen feels safe.

The court also directed that security arrangements remain in place until Ram Navami.

Owaisi’s Attack On Government

Referring to the court’s intervention, Owaisi said, “Modi talks about becoming a ‘Vishwaguru’, yet in this country 19–20 crore Muslims cannot celebrate Eid peacefully! The Delhi Police functions under Amit Shah—what are they doing? Nothing, because the issue concerns Muslims.”

He also posted on social media alleging that hate campaigns were continuing unchecked in Uttam Nagar.

Security Tightened, No BJP Response Yet

Following the court’s directions, heavy police deployment was carried out in Uttam Nagar to ensure peaceful Eid celebrations.

There has been no official response from the BJP to Owaisi’s remarks so far.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asaduddin Owaisi criticize the Centre?

Owaisi criticized the Centre for the law and order situation in India, stating that Muslims have to go to court even to celebrate Eid peacefully.

What happened in Uttam Nagar that led to tensions?

Following a killing during Holi, inflammatory speeches targeting Muslims were made, with threats like 'We will play Holi with blood on Eid' going viral.

What action did the Delhi High Court take?

The Delhi High Court directed the police to ensure peace and security for Eid celebrations, emphasizing that every citizen should feel safe.

How did Owaisi respond to the High Court's intervention?

Owaisi questioned the government's effectiveness, pointing out that despite court intervention, Muslims still face challenges celebrating Eid peacefully.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 11:45 PM (IST)
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Owaisi Targets Centre Uttam Nagar Tensions Questions ‘Rule Of Law’
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