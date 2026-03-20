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HomeNewsIndiaBig Exit: Rupali Chakankar Maharashtra Women's Commission Chief Steps Down Over Kharat Row

Big Exit: Rupali Chakankar Maharashtra Women's Commission Chief Steps Down Over Kharat Row

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had reportedly asked Chakankar to step down as the controversy intensified.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 11:30 PM (IST)
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Rupali Chakankar resigned as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women on Friday night, in a significant development linked to the arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in a sexual assault case.

Chakankar, who also serves as the state NCP women’s wing president, met Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar before submitting her resignation. The letter was addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio.

Pressure Mounts Over Controversy

The development came amid mounting criticism from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, NGOs and activists. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had reportedly asked Chakankar to step down as the controversy intensified.

Calls for Probe Into Kharat Case

Chakankar also met Fadnavis and Director General of Police Sadanand Date, urging a comprehensive investigation into the allegations against Kharat.

“I urge that a high-level inquiry be carried out to bring out the truth of this case, and that strict action be taken against the accused,” she said in a social media post.

‘Personal Reasons’ Cited In Resignation

In her resignation letter, Chakankar stated, “Due to my personal reasons, I am submitting my resignation from the post of Chairperson of MSCW. I am grateful to you for the valuable cooperation you have extended to me so far. I also remain thankful to you and all colleagues for your support. I believe that your cooperation will continue in the future as well.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rupali Chakankar resign as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women?

Rupali Chakankar resigned amid a controversy linked to the arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in a sexual assault case. She cited personal reasons in her resignation letter.

Who did Rupali Chakankar meet before submitting her resignation?

Before submitting her resignation, Rupali Chakankar met with Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar.

Who received Rupali Chakankar's resignation letter?

Rupali Chakankar addressed her resignation letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio.

What action did Rupali Chakankar urge regarding the Ashok Kharat case?

She urged that a high-level inquiry be carried out to uncover the truth and that strict action be taken against the accused.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 11:30 PM (IST)
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Maharashtra Maharashtra' Ashok Kharat
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