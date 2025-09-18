Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodTravis Kelce Says Planning Taylor Swift Wedding Is 'Easy' Compared To Winning Games

Travis Kelce Says Planning Taylor Swift Wedding Is 'Easy' Compared To Winning Games

NFL star Travis Kelce jokes that planning his wedding with Taylor Swift is easier than winning a football game, following Chiefs' rough start to the 2025 season.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 09:17 AM (IST)

While fans are buzzing over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding, the Kansas City Chiefs star is taking it all in stride—especially when comparing it to the pressure on the football field.

On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis joked about how wedding planning with the global pop icon is nothing compared to the stress of winning NFL games.

“That one’s going to be easy,” Kelce said when asked about engagement plans. “I’ve just got to figure out how to win a football game first.”

Kelce Finds Humor Amid Chiefs’ Tough Start

Kelce’s comments arrive at a time when the Chiefs are facing early setbacks in the 2025 NFL season. Following a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the last Super Bowl, the team has now stumbled out of the gate with two consecutive losses—one of them again against the Eagles.

Despite the pressure, Kelce is maintaining his sense of humor.

“The wedding’s going to be easy compared to trying to catch a football,” he added, poking fun at his recent performance and highlighting the contrast between personal joy and professional challenges.

Music Over DJs: A Swift-Kelce Special Touch

Although Kelce kept most details under wraps, he did hint at one feature of the upcoming nuptials: the couple is considering live music over a DJ. Given Swift’s musical roots and massive fanbase, the idea has already sparked excitement.

No official date or location has been revealed, but according to People, the couple is expected to host a private celebration with only close friends and family in attendance.

Football First, But Wedding in Sight

While Kelce remains committed to turning the Chiefs’ season around, his comments make it clear that wedding planning is very much on the radar—just not the priority at the moment.

Between locker room losses and locker room laughs, the tight end is showing fans how to stay grounded—even when you’re marrying one of the most famous women on the planet.

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Travis Kelce Podcast NFL Season Live Music Wedding Kelce Swift News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Labels Antifa A 'Major Terrorist Organisation,' Pledges Probe Into Its Funding
Trump Labels Antifa A 'Major Terrorist Organisation,' Pledges Probe Into Its Funding
World
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
India
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘H-Bomb’ Reveal Today? LoP To Address Presser After He Claimed ‘Explosive Vote Chori Proof’
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘H-Bomb’ Reveal Today? LoP To Address Presser After He Claimed ‘Vote Chori Proof'
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ajit Pawar Convoy Drama, Satara Firing, Flood Chaos And Bus Fire Panic Across India
Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
How PM Modi Shapes Narratives As An Efficient Communicator | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget