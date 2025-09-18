Travis Kelce Says Planning Taylor Swift Wedding Is 'Easy' Compared To Winning Games

While fans are buzzing over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding, the Kansas City Chiefs star is taking it all in stride—especially when comparing it to the pressure on the football field.

On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis joked about how wedding planning with the global pop icon is nothing compared to the stress of winning NFL games.

“That one’s going to be easy,” Kelce said when asked about engagement plans. “I’ve just got to figure out how to win a football game first.”

Kelce Finds Humor Amid Chiefs’ Tough Start

Kelce’s comments arrive at a time when the Chiefs are facing early setbacks in the 2025 NFL season. Following a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the last Super Bowl, the team has now stumbled out of the gate with two consecutive losses—one of them again against the Eagles.

Despite the pressure, Kelce is maintaining his sense of humor.

“The wedding’s going to be easy compared to trying to catch a football,” he added, poking fun at his recent performance and highlighting the contrast between personal joy and professional challenges.

Music Over DJs: A Swift-Kelce Special Touch

Although Kelce kept most details under wraps, he did hint at one feature of the upcoming nuptials: the couple is considering live music over a DJ. Given Swift’s musical roots and massive fanbase, the idea has already sparked excitement.

No official date or location has been revealed, but according to People, the couple is expected to host a private celebration with only close friends and family in attendance.

Football First, But Wedding in Sight

While Kelce remains committed to turning the Chiefs’ season around, his comments make it clear that wedding planning is very much on the radar—just not the priority at the moment.

Between locker room losses and locker room laughs, the tight end is showing fans how to stay grounded—even when you’re marrying one of the most famous women on the planet.