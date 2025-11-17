Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodTom Cruise Gets Standing Ovation At Governors Awards, Says ‘Making Films Is Who I Am’ In Heartfelt Speech

Tom Cruise delivered an emotional speech at the Governors Awards while accepting the Academy Honorary Award, reflecting on his lifelong love for cinema and its unifying power.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 10:24 PM (IST)
Hollywood icon Tom Cruise delivered an emotional tribute to the power of cinema after receiving an Academy Honorary Award at the Governors Awards. The honour was presented by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who is directing Cruise in a film slated for release next year.

Cruise, 63, took the stage to a roaring applause as he reflected on his decades-spanning career, the people who make movies possible, and the art form that he credits with shaping his life.

Cinema as a Global Connector

In his moving speech, Cruise highlighted how films have helped him understand the world far beyond borders and backgrounds.

“The cinema, it takes me around the world,” he said.

“It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me also our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways. And no matter where we come from, in that theatre, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together… that is why it matters to me.”

The superstar, known for mega-franchises such as Mission Impossible and Top Gun, said filmmaking wasn’t just a profession—it was his identity.

A Childhood Spark That Never Faded

Cruise also reminisced about the moment he first fell in love with the big screen, recalling how cinema expanded his world when he was just a child.

“My love for cinema began at a very early age… I was just a little kid in a darkened theater,” he shared.

“I remember that beam of light just cut across the room… Suddenly, the world was so much larger than the one that I knew. It sparked a hunger for adventure, a hunger for knowledge… It opened my imagination to the possibility that life could expand far beyond the boundaries that I then perceived.”

A Career Marked by Oscar Recognition

While Cruise has yet to win a competitive Oscar, he has earned four nominations—three for acting (Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, Magnolia) and one as a producer for Top Gun: Maverick. The Honorary Award now marks another major milestone in his extraordinary Hollywood journey.

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 10:24 PM (IST)
