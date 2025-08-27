Will Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Engagement Post Surpass Messi’s 75M Instagram Likes?

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are officially engaged, and the announcement has already sent the internet into overdrive. On Tuesday morning, the power couple shared a joint Instagram post with the playful caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The carousel of five images captured Kelce on one knee in a rose-decked garden, Swift showing off her sparkling ring, and the pair embracing in candid, love-filled moments. Within just a few hours, the post crossed 20 million likes, putting it on track to become one of Instagram’s most viral uploads.

Could Swift and Kelce Beat Messi’s Record?

The couple’s engagement reveal has ignited speculation about whether it could topple Lionel Messi’s 2022 World Cup victory post, which remains Instagram’s most-liked photo with over 74 million likes. For now, Swift and Kelce are still far behind, but with Swifties and NFL fans uniting online, some believe the post could reach historic numbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Currently, the second spot on Instagram’s leaderboard belongs to the viral 2019 “egg” photo at 60 million likes, while Messi holds third with another trophy celebration. If momentum continues, the Swift-Kelce engagement could find its way into the platform’s all-time rankings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The Engagement Ring Steals the Spotlight

Alongside the announcement, Swift’s dazzling ring has become a trending topic. Jewelry specialists revealed that the piece features an 8-carat old mine brilliant-cut diamond set in a delicate gold bezel. The antique-inspired design, reminiscent of the Georgian and Victorian eras, was custom-made by jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry in collaboration with Kelce.

Swift’s Outfit Already a Fashion Trend

As always, Swift’s fashion choices didn’t go unnoticed. She opted for a $400 silk-blend Polo Ralph Lauren dress, paired with Louis Vuitton sandals, a Cartier watch, and her sentimental “TNT” friendship bracelet gifted by Kelce last Christmas. Within hours of the reveal, the dress began selling out online, underscoring Swift’s unstoppable influence.

While no wedding date has been shared yet, one thing is certain: the Swift-Kelce union will be one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the decade. And if Instagram engagement is any indicator, the celebrations are already breaking records.