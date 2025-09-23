Sydney Sweeney Stays Focused On Career Despite Breakup, Says Director Paul Feig

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodSydney Sweeney Stays Focused On Career Despite Breakup, Says Director Paul Feig

Despite her split from fiancé Jonathan Davino, Sydney Sweeney remained committed and focused while filming The Housemaid, says director Paul Feig.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 08:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has got a testimony for her commitment to work. Director Paul Feig has said that the actress didn't bring any of her personal "issues" to work as her engagement crumbled.

The 28-year-old actress split from her fiance Jonathan Davino earlier this year while she was making ‘The Housemaid’ with Feig and the moviemaker admits Sydney remained upbeat despite the turmoil in her personal life, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told the ‘Wall Street Journal’, "She loves to work. She was completely present emotionally, just up for anything, and really didn’t bring any issues to set. And I know she was going through some things when this was going on, I mean, now everybody knows about her engagement falling apart and breaking off and all that. But she would never bring it to the set. I’d say, 'Hey, are you OK?' and she’d go, 'I’m fine, I’m great!' but not defensively”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Sydney has barely spoken about the break-up, but confirmed her single status to The Times newspaper in an interview published in May, as she said, "No (I'm not planning a wedding). Yes (I'm single). I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I'm loving it”.

In the interview with the WSJ, Sydney admitted she's throwing herself into work at the moment and gets "anxiety" about taking time off.

When asked about previous comments when she said she couldn't afford to take a six-month break, Sydney explained, "What I was talking about is more that I didn’t have time to take six months off. I was so busy, and still, same. But I do that because I don’t want to take six months off. I get anxiety thinking about just taking a few days off. But if I wanted to lock everything in, I could probably be booked for the next three or four years”.

A source previously told ‘People’ magazine, “She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects”.

“What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it. (She's) in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago. This is what she wants to focus on right now. She's not ready to settle down. They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now”, the source added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 08:03 AM (IST)
