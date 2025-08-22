Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Welcome Daughter Through Adoption

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have officially embraced parenthood. The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2024, announced on Thursday that they have adopted a baby girl.

A New Chapter for Millie Bobby Brown

The news was shared through a joint statement posted on their Instagram handles, where the pair expressed both joy and a desire for privacy as they begin this new phase of life.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3,” they wrote in their posts.

Fans, celebrities, and colleagues flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, celebrating the young couple’s big step.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Rising Career

At just 21, Brown has carved out an impressive career. Best known for her role as Eleven in Netflix’s global phenomenon Stranger Things, she is now preparing for the release of the show’s fifth and final season, scheduled for November this year.

Apart from her iconic Netflix role, Brown has appeared in two Godzilla films and headlined projects like Enola Holmes, Damsel, and The Electric State. Her evolving career continues alongside this new personal milestone.

Jake Bongiovi, 23, is the son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi. While he has mostly stayed away from the spotlight compared to his superstar wife, his partnership with Brown has often made headlines — from their engagement in 2023 to their intimate wedding the following year.

About Stranger Things Season 5

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things picks up from Season 4’s cliffhanger. Max lies in hospital with Lucas by her side, Will continues to feel tied to dark forces, and Eleven must confront Vecna again.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, the show is produced by Upside Down Pictures with 21 Laps Entertainment. Executive producers include the Duffers, Shawn Levy, and Dan Cohen.

The core cast returns with Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink. Joining them are Amybeth McNulty, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and Linda Hamilton as Dr. Kay.

The final season promises an emotional and action-packed end to the Hawkins saga.