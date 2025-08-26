Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodSnoop Dogg Says Lightyear Left Him 'Scared' To Take Grandkids To The Movies

Snoop Dogg Says Lightyear Left Him 'Scared' To Take Grandkids To The Movies

Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg revealed he felt “scared” to take his grandchildren to the movies after Pixar’s Lightyear sparked tough questions about same-sex parenting.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 08:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg is opening up about his fears, and the fear arises from the movie watching experiences with his grandchildren.

The rapper spoke about being “scared” to bring his grandchildren to the movies after watching 2022’s ‘Lightyear’, Pixar‘s ‘Toy Story’ spinoff featuring the voice of Chris Evans, reports ‘Variety’.

The veteran artiste brought his grandson to watch the animated movie but did not expect to have to field questions about same-sex couples, as the movie features a montage in which two mothers are seen raising their child.

He said, “They’re like, ‘She had a baby with another woman’. Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How does she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman”.

As per ‘Variety’, Snoop remembered thinking, “Oh s***, I didn’t come in for this s***. I just came to watch the goddamn movie’”.

His grandson continued to double down on what he saw, “‘They just said, she and she had a baby, they’re both women. How does she have a baby?' It f***** me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s*** that I don’t have an answer for. It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer”.

‘Lightyear’ not only featured one of Disney and Pixar’s most prominent LGBTQ+ characters, but it also depicted its first same-sex kiss in a movie. As reported by Variety, the moment sparked widespread controversy internally at Pixar after the studio considered cutting the same-sex kiss.

Employees and allies at Pixar sent a joint statement to Walt Disney Company leadership claiming that Disney executives had actively censored “overtly gay affection” in its feature films. They did not want ‘Lightyear’ to be the latest example. The studio reinstated the kiss as a result.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 08:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Snoop Dogg Lightyear Snoop Dogg Grandkids Lightyear Snoop Dogg LGBTQ Pixar Snoop Dogg News 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Slaps Additional 25% Tariff On Indian Goods From Tomorrow
US Slaps Additional 25% Tariff On Indian Goods From Tomorrow
Cities
PM Modi Makes This Promise As 50% US Tariff Deadline Nears: 'No Matter How Much Pressure...'
PM Modi Makes This Promise As 50% US Tariff Deadline Nears
Entertainment
Cousin Love! Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Parineeti As She Announces First Pregnancy
Cousin Love! Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Parineeti As She Announces First Pregnancy
Cities
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Metro Travel Gets Costlier As Fares Revised After 8 Years
Big Debate: BJP’s VP Pick, Resignation Row And Naxal Legacy Spark Political Storm
Top News: PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit, Bulandshahr Tragedy, Food Poisoning In Banda – Major Updates Across India
Breaking News: Monsoon Havoc In North India – Floods, Landslides And Heavy Rains Disrupt Life
Special Report: Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Receives Heroic Homecoming In Lucknow
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget