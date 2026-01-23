Sinners Breaks Oscar Record With 16 Nominations, Becomes Most-Nominated Film Ever

Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller Sinners has rewritten Academy Awards history, emerging as the most-nominated film ever with a staggering 16 nods. The achievement places the film ahead of long-standing record holders All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land, each of which previously peaked at 14 nominations.

Starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers running a blues club in 1930s Mississippi amid racism and a vampire uprising, Sinners has also been a global box office success, earning $368 million worldwide so far.

A Historic Morning for Coogler and His Family

Reacting to the announcement, Coogler shared a personal moment with Deadline, revealing that several family members had gathered at his Los Angeles home before dawn to witness the nominations unfold. “My dad was keeping count next to me,” he said. “And when he said [it was 16], I was like, ‘Dad, you got it wrong. There’s no way it’s that many.’”

After reports confirmed the milestone, Coogler added that his father was quick to celebrate his accuracy. “So you trust the articles, you don’t trust my counting?” he recalled his father saying.

Breaking Barriers Alongside Breaking Records

Beyond the headline-making number, Sinners also marked several historic firsts. Costume designer Ruth E. Carter, already a trailblazer, became the most-nominated Black woman in Oscar history with her fifth career nomination. Meanwhile, Autumn Durald Arkapaw’s cinematography nod made her only the fourth woman ever recognized in the category.

The film received nominations across major categories, including best picture, director, leading actor, supporting actor for Delroy Lindo, supporting actress for Wunmi Mosaku, and the Academy’s newly introduced casting award.

Awards Season Context and Other Key Contenders

While Sinners leads the pack, industry observers expect it to face stiff competition on Oscar night. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another followed closely with 13 nominations and is widely tipped to convert multiple wins, including best picture and best director.

Other strong performers included Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet with eight nominations and Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme with nine. Timothée Chalamet is the frontrunner for best actor for Marty Supreme, while Jessie Buckley has emerged as the leading contender for best actress for Hamnet.

Despite its dominance, expectations remain cautious about how many trophies Sinners will ultimately take home when the Oscars air on March 15.