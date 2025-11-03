Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Begins Serving Four-Year Sentence At Fort Dix Prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs starts his four-year, two-month prison sentence at Fort Dix, New Jersey, following conviction in a prostitution-related case.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

American rapper and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs has officially started serving his prison sentence following his conviction in a prostitution-related case. The 55-year-old music mogul was transferred this week to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey, marking the formal start of his four-year, two-month incarceration.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that the transfer was completed on Friday, registering his official intake at the facility.

Combs Transferred to Fort Dix Facility

Located roughly 130 kilometres south of New York City, Fort Dix is a low-security federal prison recognised for its rehabilitation, vocational, and drug treatment programs. It is one of the largest correctional centres in the United States, housing a diverse inmate population.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, Combs’ relocation came after his legal representatives requested a specific placement.

“His lawyers had requested that Combs be moved to the jailhouse where he is set to stay until May 8, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons," the agency said in its statement.

The request, which detailed both the duration and the location of his sentence, was recorded in federal documentation. Such coordinated transfers are common for high-profile inmates to ensure safety and adherence to legal protocols.

Conviction and Sentence Timeline

Combs’ legal troubles began with his arrest in September 2024, followed by several months of legal proceedings. In July 2025, he was found guilty on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution, leading to a four-year and two-month sentence. The case garnered global media attention, given Combs’ decades-long influence in the American music industry.

Inside Fort Dix: A Focus on Rehabilitation

Federal records indicate that Combs will remain at Fort Dix until May 8, 2028, unless early release is granted based on conduct or program participation. The facility is known for its emphasis on inmate rehabilitation, offering educational, vocational, and substance abuse recovery initiatives aimed at reintegration after release.

As of now, no public statements have been issued about Combs’ current condition or daily life behind bars. Officials have only released details regarding his transfer, conviction, and sentence duration, while the public and media continue to closely follow the case for any updates or potential appeals.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
