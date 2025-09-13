Ranbir Kapoor Was Told 'Get Lost' By Natalie Portman, Ignored By Tarantino

Ranbir Kapoor may be one of Bollywood’s most sought-after stars, but even A-listers get starstruck—especially when it comes to Hollywood royalty. The Ramayana actor recently shared two amusing anecdotes from his time in New York, where he encountered Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman and iconic filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.

Appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, Ranbir opened up about how, despite his massive fame in India, he has faced rejection while trying to get photos with international celebrities.

Natalie Portman Left Ranbir Heartbroken

Ranbir recalled a particularly awkward encounter with Natalie Portman on the streets of New York. “I was running on a New York street, I needed to use the loo, when I saw Natalie Portman crossing me. She was on a call, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s Natalie Portman!’ I turned around and ran after her, saying ‘One photo, one photo,’ but I didn’t realise she was crying while talking on the phone.”

He continued, “She looked at me and said, ‘Get lost!’ and walked away. My heart broke so badly. But it’s not like I became any less of a fan. Even today, if I saw her somewhere, I’d be like, ‘Please, one photo!’”

Tarantino Didn’t Even Look at Him

In another hilarious story, the Rockstar actor revealed that he once tried to get a picture with legendary director Quentin Tarantino. “We were shooting, and he (Tarantino) was somewhere nearby giving an interview. I found out he was around for a film promotion, so I ran to see him. I really wanted a picture. He’s made incredible films like Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction.”

Ranbir added, “From a distance, I started yelling, ‘Tarantino! Tarantino!’ He looked at me and said, ‘Yeah, yeah,’ and sat in the car. When he was inside, I peeped in and kept saying ‘One photo, one photo,’ but he didn’t even look at me.”

The actor laughed off both instances, saying things like this happen to him more often than people might think.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Next: Mythology Meets Mega Cast

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently working on one of his most ambitious films yet — Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Ranbir will portray Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash playing Ravana.

The stellar cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Laxman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, Adinath Kothare, and Indira Krishnan round out the ensemble.

The film is already generating immense buzz and is expected to be one of the biggest mythological releases in Indian cinema history.