The date of the Union Budget 2026 is set to be decided shortly, with strong indications that the government will stick to the traditional February 1 timeline.

According to sources cited by Moneycontrol, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) is expected to take a final call on the matter, potentially as early as today.

While an official notification from the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry is still awaited, preparations within the government suggest that February 1 continues to be the working assumption for the Budget presentation, even though the date falls on a Sunday.

February 1 Emerges as the Front-Runner

According to the report, officials said that a proposal has already been placed to continue with the long‑standing convention of presenting the Union Budget on February 1.

CNBC‑TV18 earlier reported that the finance ministry is proceeding with its internal calendar on the basis that the Budget will be tabled on that day.

At this stage, any major deviation from the customary schedule appears unlikely. Ministries and departments involved in the annual financial exercise are continuing their preparations without changes, indicating that February 1 remains the preferred option.

In recent years, the Centre has consistently favoured early‑February Budget presentations. This allows Parliament adequate time to debate proposals and enables policy measures to take effect from the start of the new financial year in April. Officials noted that altering the date now would involve significant logistical adjustments, making a shift improbable unless unavoidable.

Weekend Budgets Are No Longer Unusual

The possibility of February 1 falling on a weekend is not seen as a hurdle. Budget presentations on non‑working days have precedent. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself presented the Union Budget on a Saturday in 2020. Earlier, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had tabled the Budget for 2015 and 2016 on February 28, both Saturdays.

In fact, presenting the Budget on a weekend has sometimes been viewed as advantageous, helping minimise disruption to financial markets while ensuring uninterrupted parliamentary proceedings.

Over the past decade, governments have placed a premium on predictability in the Budget calendar. Industry bodies, investors and state governments have grown accustomed to early clarity on taxation, spending priorities and reform measures well before the new fiscal year begins.

A Major Milestone for Nirmala Sitharaman

If the Union Budget 2026 is indeed presented on February 1, it will mark a significant personal milestone for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The upcoming exercise would be her eighth consecutive Budget and the 80th Union Budget since India’s Independence.

Sitharaman presented her first full Budget in 2019 after taking charge as finance minister. This was followed by annual Budgets in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. In 2024, she presented an interim Budget ahead of the general elections, followed by the full Union Budget for 2024–25 in July. The 2025 Budget was also delivered on February 1, reinforcing a pattern the government appears keen to maintain.

Continuing with the February 1 tradition for Budget 2026 would underline the Centre’s preference for continuity and stability in fiscal planning.

Why the Budget Date Matters Beyond the Headlines

While the Budget presentation date draws public attention, the broader Budget Session of Parliament is equally critical. The session typically begins with the tabling of the Economic Survey, followed by detailed discussions, debates and voting on expenditure proposals and taxation measures.

The schedule for the Budget Session is usually finalised after consultations with political parties and parliamentary leadership. This process explains why formal announcements often come close to the session’s start.