Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dealer Jasveen Sangha sentenced 15 years for role in Perry's overdose.

Sangha targeted elite Hollywood clients with ketamine, other drugs.

Her network supplied ketamine to Matthew Perry before his death.

Authorities linked her to another fatal overdose case.

The tragic death of Friends actor Matthew Perry continues to send ripples through Hollywood and now, a key figure in the case has been sentenced. Dubbed the "Ketamine Queen", Indian-origin dealer Jasveen Sangha has been handed a 15-year prison term for her role in supplying the drug that contributed to the actor's fatal overdose.

The case has exposed a darker underbelly of celebrity culture, one where exclusivity, addiction, and illicit access collide with devastating consequences.

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Who Is The 'Ketamine Queen'?

Jasveen Sangha, 42, a dual US-UK citizen born in London and of Punjabi origin, built a reputation as a high-end drug supplier catering to wealthy and well-connected clients in Los Angeles. Prosecutors revealed she positioned herself as an elite dealer serving a closed circle of influential figures.

"To cultivate her business, (Sangha) marketed herself as an exclusive dealer who catered to high-profile Hollywood clientele," prosecutors wrote.

"As she told one customer in 2020, 'I'm really select with people,' and 'it's a very VIP circle of celebs."

Authorities said she operated a large-scale narcotics network from her North Hollywood residence, distributing ketamine, methamphetamine and other substances.

The Fatal Link To Matthew Perry

Investigators found that Sangha worked alongside Erik Fleming to supply ketamine to Matthew Perry. In the weeks leading up to his death in October 2023, prosecutors say 51 vials of ketamine were sold and ultimately administered to the actor by his live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

Perry was later discovered unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home, in a death that stunned fans worldwide.

After news of his passing broke, prosecutors allege Sangha attempted to erase evidence.

"Delete all our messages," she told Fleming via an encrypted messaging app.

A Pattern Of Dangerous Dealing

Federal authorities described Sangha’s operation as a “high-volume drug trafficking business” running since at least 2019.

They also linked her to another fatal overdose, that of Los Angeles resident Cody McLaury, who died hours after allegedly purchasing ketamine from her.

Despite awareness of the risks, prosecutors argued she continued distributing “dangerous drugs”, prioritising profit over safety.

In court filings, prosecutors mentioned about Sangha’s privileged upbringing and strong academic background. She attended Calabasas High School, earned a degree from the University of California, Irvine, and later completed an MBA.

"This was not desperation," prosecutors said, attributing her actions to “greed, glamour, and access.”

Final Verdict: 15 Years Behind Bars

Despite arguments for a reduced sentence, the judge ruled firmly, handing Sangha 15 years in federal prison.

The decision marks a significant moment in a case that has not only gripped fans of Friends but also raised urgent questions about drug access and accountability in elite circles.