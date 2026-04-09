Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRohit Sharma To Make Netflix ‘Acting Debut’, Internet Calls It ‘The HITMAN Show’

Rohit Sharma To Make Netflix ‘Acting Debut’, Internet Calls It ‘The HITMAN Show’

Rohit Sharma is set to appear in an upcoming project that is a collaboration between Netflix and Mumbai Indians.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma hints at acting debut with Netflix and MI.
  • He shared a script snippet, suggesting a 'Champion' project.
  • Fans speculate about a documentary, series, or advertisement.
  • Sharma continues playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to step into the world of acting. The cricketer hinted at his acting debut in a project linked to Netflix and the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians in a social media post. The 38-year-old shared the update on Instagram but did not reveal many details about the project, leaving fans guessing whether it will be an advertisement, a film, or a web series.

Rohit Sharma To Star In Netflix-MI Project

Rohit Sharma posted the front page of the script of the upcoming project on his Instagram Story. While the title was partially blurred, the visible part of the name included the word “Champion”.

ALSO READ| Mia Khalifa Breaks Down On Lebanon Bombings: ‘America And Israel Are Terrorist’ | WATCH

The script page also suggested it was the 45th draft, and Sharma received it just a few hours earlier. He completed his Instagram Story with the hashtag “collab”.


Rohit Sharma To Make Netflix ‘Acting Debut’, Internet Calls It ‘The HITMAN Show’

Internet Reacts To Rohit Sharma’s Acting Plans

Rohit’s Story made its way to different social media platforms and left fans making wild guesses. 

“Rohit Sharma is going to pull off a Netflix show??” one user wrote while sharing his Instagram Story.

ALSO READ| Hania Aamir To Mahira Khan: Instagram Accounts Of Pakistani Celebs ‘Back’ In India - Check Full List

Another commented, “Must be a documentary on the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup, like they did for BGT 2021.”

A third joked, “From pulling bowlers to pulling a Netflix show… Rohit Sharma doing it all.”

Meanwhile, another user simply called it “The HITMAN Show.”

About Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma had already retired from T20 Internationals and later announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7 last year. However, he continues to play ODIs and has expressed his ambition to represent India in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The batter is currently part of the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2026, which is aiming to secure its sixth Indian Premier League title. Mumbai Indians are scheduled to face the defending champions, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Rohit Sharma making his acting debut?

Yes, Rohit Sharma has hinted at an acting debut in a project linked to Netflix and the Mumbai Indians.

What did Rohit Sharma post on Instagram about his acting debut?

He shared the front page of a script for an upcoming project, with part of the title visible as 'Champion'.

What are fans speculating about Rohit Sharma's new project?

Fans are guessing it could be an advertisement, a film, or a web series, with some suggesting a documentary about his cricket achievements.

Has Rohit Sharma retired from all forms of cricket?

Rohit Sharma has retired from T20 Internationals and Test cricket but continues to play ODIs and aims for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Apr 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netflix ROHIT SHARMA Mumbai Indians IPL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Rohit Sharma To Make Netflix ‘Acting Debut’, Internet Calls It ‘The HITMAN Show’
Rohit Sharma To Make Netflix ‘Acting Debut’, Internet Calls It ‘The HITMAN Show’
Celebrities
Mia Khalifa Breaks Down On Lebanon Bombings: ‘America And Israel Are Terrorist’ | WATCH
Mia Khalifa Breaks Down On Lebanon Bombings: ‘America And Israel Are Terrorist’ | WATCH
Celebrities
'Beautiful And Special Time For Me,’ Says Kritika Kamra As She Returns To Work After Wedding
'Beautiful And Special Time For Me,’ Says Kritika Kamra As She Returns To Work After Wedding
Celebrities
Hania Aamir To Mahira Khan: Instagram Accounts Of Pakistani Celebs ‘Back’ In India - Check Full List
Hania Aamir To Mahira Khan: Instagram Accounts Of Pakistani Celebs ‘Back’ In India - Check Full List
Advertisement

Videos

Modi Addresses Bengal Rally: Promises Change, Development, and BJP Government
Breaking: Nitish Kumar to Take RS Oath Tomorrow; Bihar Set for New BJP CM on April 15
Ceasefire Talks in Doubt: Iran’s Envoy Deletes Pakistan Meeting Post
Election Promise: PM Modi Announces Six Guarantees for Bengal if BJP Forms Government
Latest Update: Bulldozer Action in Mumbai After Violent Clash at Devi Poojan Amid Loudspeaker Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget