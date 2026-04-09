Rohit Sharma To Make Netflix ‘Acting Debut’, Internet Calls It ‘The HITMAN Show’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma hints at acting debut with Netflix and MI.

He shared a script snippet, suggesting a 'Champion' project.

Fans speculate about a documentary, series, or advertisement.

Sharma continues playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to step into the world of acting. The cricketer hinted at his acting debut in a project linked to Netflix and the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians in a social media post. The 38-year-old shared the update on Instagram but did not reveal many details about the project, leaving fans guessing whether it will be an advertisement, a film, or a web series.

Rohit Sharma To Star In Netflix-MI Project

Rohit Sharma posted the front page of the script of the upcoming project on his Instagram Story. While the title was partially blurred, the visible part of the name included the word “Champion”.

ALSO READ| Mia Khalifa Breaks Down On Lebanon Bombings: ‘America And Israel Are Terrorist’ | WATCH

The script page also suggested it was the 45th draft, and Sharma received it just a few hours earlier. He completed his Instagram Story with the hashtag “collab”.





Internet Reacts To Rohit Sharma’s Acting Plans

Rohit’s Story made its way to different social media platforms and left fans making wild guesses.

“Rohit Sharma is going to pull off a Netflix show??” one user wrote while sharing his Instagram Story.

ALSO READ| Hania Aamir To Mahira Khan: Instagram Accounts Of Pakistani Celebs ‘Back’ In India - Check Full List

Another commented, “Must be a documentary on the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup, like they did for BGT 2021.”

A third joked, “From pulling bowlers to pulling a Netflix show… Rohit Sharma doing it all.”

Meanwhile, another user simply called it “The HITMAN Show.”

About Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma had already retired from T20 Internationals and later announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7 last year. However, he continues to play ODIs and has expressed his ambition to represent India in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The batter is currently part of the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2026, which is aiming to secure its sixth Indian Premier League title. Mumbai Indians are scheduled to face the defending champions, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.