'Beautiful And Special Time For Me,’ Says Kritika Kamra As She Returns To Work After Wedding

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Actress Kritika Kamra got married recently to Gaurav Kapur. She has now returned to work. The 37-year-old actor shared that she had planned this in advance and did not want to take a long break around her wedding. She is currently busy promoting her series, Matka King.

Short Break Amid Celebrations

Even during the wedding celebrations, Kritika and her husband, Gaurav Kapur managed to take a short 3-4 day vacation in Goa. Calling it a 'beautiful and special time', Kritika said, she always wanted to balance her personal and professional life without stepping away from work for too long.

Busy Schedule

Talking about her schedule, Kritika said, "Coming days will be very busy.' She also added, 'I had always planned that I wouldn’t take a long break before or after my wedding," hinting at a hectic time ahead.

Her husband Gaurav, is also occupied with IPL 2026, making it busy for both of them.

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Matka King And Upcoming Projects

Kritika shared that both she and Gaurav have returned to their work with fresh energy. "I’m very excited to share more about Matka King and also to return to the sets of my upcoming film, which I’ve been preparing for. The coming days will be hectic, but I wouldn’t want it any other way," she shared.

Reports suggest that Kritika is currently managing her time well between promotional events and her shooting schedule.

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Intimate Wedding Celebration

Interestingly, Kritika did not have a traditional wedding ceremony. Instead, she chose to keep things intimate and opted for a simple marriage at home with Gaurav. The couple preferred a low-key celebration, surrounded by close family and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkaps)

About Kritika Kamra

Kritika started her acting career in 2007 with Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar. She became popular with Kitni Mohabbat Hai in 2009, where she starred with Karan Kundrra. After that, she was seen in shows like Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kitni Mohabbat Hai 2, and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. Over the years, she has continued to work in TV and web shows and has built a steady career in the industry.