Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodMark Ronson To Score Greta Gerwig’s Netflix ‘Narnia’ Film Following ‘Barbie’ Success

Mark Ronson To Score Greta Gerwig’s Netflix ‘Narnia’ Film Following ‘Barbie’ Success

‘Barbie’ music producer Mark Ronson is reuniting with director Greta Gerwig to compose the score for Netflix’s upcoming fantasy epic ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 07:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The ‘Uptown Funk’ hitmaker Mark Ronson is set to reunite with Greta Gerwig for her upcoming project. The music producer will score her adaptation of ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ at Netflix.

Sources have shared that Ronson is working on the music for the filmmaker’s much-anticipated follow-up to ‘Barbie’, reports ‘Variety’.

Gerwig is writing and directing the fantasy adventure film, which reportedly follows ‘The Magician’s Nephew’, the sixth novel in C.S. Lewis’ series.

As per ‘Variety’, the cast is expected to include Meryl Streep (who, coincidentally, is Ronson’s mother-in-law; the musician is married to Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer), Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey and Carey Mulligan.

Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ will serve as a prequel to ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’, centering on the creation of Narnia by Aslan the lion (voiced by Streep). The film is expected to open in Imax on Thanksgiving Day in 2026, where it will screen for two weeks in advance of a Netflix debut at Christmas.

Ronson previously served as executive music producer for Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, for which he co-wrote and co-produced five songs, co-wrote the score with Andrew Wyatt, and served as executive producer.

The music garnered nominations at the Grammys, Golden Globes and Academy Awards, among other accolades. He’s been working on the ‘Narnia’ project amid the rollout for his memoir ‘Night People: How to Be a DJ in ’90s New York City’, which was released September 16. The book details his days on NYC’s club playground, recounting his rise as an audiophile to one of the city’s hottest DJs.

It was earlier reported that Plan B has optioned the rights to ‘Night People’, with plans to adapt his coming-of-age story into a feature film. Plan B recent successes include ‘F1’, ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ and the Netflix limited series ‘Adolescence’, which scored several Primetime Emmys earlier this month.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 07:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Greta Gerwig Mark Ronson Chronicles Of Narnia The Magician’s Nephew Narnia Movie 2026
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
World
Zelenskyy Urges China To Pressure Russia To End Ukraine War, Slams Beijing's Silence
Zelenskyy Urges China To Pressure Russia To End Ukraine War, Slams Beijing's Silence
World
Trump Administration Eyes Big Changes To H-1B Lottery, Fresh Plan Favors Top-Paying Jobs — Details
Trump Administration Eyes Big Changes To H-1B Lottery, Fresh Plan Favors Top-Paying Jobs
Cities
Kolkata Flood: Heavy Rains Kill 10, Durga Puja Preparations Hit, BJP Slams ‘Tragic Reality Of Mamata’s Promise’
Kolkata Flood: Heavy Rains Kill 10, Durga Puja Preparations Hit, BJP Slams ‘Tragic Reality Of Mamata’s Promise’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget