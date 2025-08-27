Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Kissing In London

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz fuel dating rumors after being spotted kissing in London and walking arm-in-arm in Rome. Sources say it’s early days with “no labels yet.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Pop sensation Harry Styles and Hollywood star Zoë Kravitz are making headlines after being spotted together multiple times across Europe this summer. From romantic strolls in Rome to an intimate moment in London, the rumored couple has become the latest obsession for fans online.

Caught Kissing in London’s Soho

According to a report in The Sun, Styles, 31, and Kravitz, 36, were seen sharing a kiss at Rita’s bistro in Soho on August 25. The sighting came shortly after Kravitz attended the Leicester Square premiere of her new film Caught Stealing.

An eyewitness told the outlet that the pair looked “really into each other” and “did not seem to care if anyone saw them kissing.” The source further added that their chemistry was obvious, calling them a “gorgeous couple.”

 

Strolling Arm-in-Arm in Rome

Just days before their London outing, a video of the two walking arm-in-arm down a cobblestone street in Rome went viral on social media. The clip, originally shared by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter), sent fans into a frenzy, sparking speculation about whether the two were officially dating.

As per People, Zoë traveled to Italy after completing promotional appearances in France for Caught Stealing, where she was seen alongside co-star Austin Butler. Another source told the publication the pair is having “a lot of fun together” but noted that their relationship is still in the early stages, with “no labels yet.”

Their Relationship History

While the stars themselves have not commented on the speculation, insiders revealed that the duo shares mutual friends and creative circles, which may have brought them closer.

Harry Styles has been single since his breakup with actor Taylor Russell in May 2024. He was previously in a nearly two-year relationship with director Olivia Wilde and briefly linked to model Emily Ratajkowski.

Zoë Kravitz, meanwhile, ended her engagement with Channing Tatum in 2023 after realizing they were at “different stages in life.” Earlier this year, she was also spotted with actor Noah Centineo.

With multiple public sightings and viral fan moments, Harry and Zoë’s rumored romance is keeping social media buzzing—even if neither has confirmed the relationship just yet.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Harry Styles Zoë Kravitz Dating Harry Styles Zoë Kravitz Kiss Harry Styles London Soho Harry Styles Relationships
