Emmys 2025: TV’s Biggest Night Arrives, Where to Watch, Who’s Hosting, And Full Nominee List

Television’s grandest celebration returns this weekend as the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards prepare to take over Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre on Sunday, September 14, 2025. With a year full of compelling dramas, groundbreaking comedies, and fan-favorite performances, this year’s show promises unforgettable moments and fierce competition across the board.

While the star-studded red carpet draws the glamour, the real excitement lies in the race for the golden statuette, particularly between titles like 'Severance', 'The White Lotus', 'The Bear', and Netflix’s breakout hit 'Adolescence'.

How to Watch the Emmys 2025

The event will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 PM ET in the United States and streamed simultaneously on Paramount+. In India, fans can catch the live stream on JioHotstar at 5:30 AM IST on Monday, September 15.

Whether you’re watching from a big screen or mobile device, there are plenty of ways to join in as the television industry honors its finest.

Record-Breaking Nominations & Young Talent Make Headlines

This year’s nomination list features notable milestones. Severance leads the pack with 27 nominations, while The Studio ties the all-time record in the Comedy category with 23 nominations. Adding to the excitement, 15-year-old Owen Cooper of Adolescence becomes the youngest-ever nominee in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.

The Outstanding Drama Series category is packed with strong contenders, including Andor, Severance, The Pitt, Slow Horses, Paradise, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus. Top acting nominations feature names like Pedro Pascal, Sterling K. Brown, Bella Ramsey, Gary Oldman, and Keri Russell.

In the comedy space, the competition heats up with favorites like Abbott Elementary, Hacks, The Bear, Shrinking, and What We Do in the Shadows all earning nods.

A Star-Studded Stage with Nate Bargatze and Top Presenters

Hosting duties fall to Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze, who brings his clean, witty style to the big night. Speaking about the honor, Bargatze shared, “It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world.”

Joining him on stage are a stellar list of presenters, including Sydney Sweeney, Jenna Ortega, Stephen Colbert, Jude Law, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Coolidge, Tina Fey, Angela Bassett, Sofia Vergara, and many more.

With such a stacked guest list and thrilling nominations, this weekend’s ceremony is shaping up to be one of the most memorable Emmy nights in recent years.