Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodEmmys 2025: TV’s Biggest Night Arrives, Where to Watch, Who’s Hosting, And Full Nominee List

Emmys 2025: TV’s Biggest Night Arrives, Where to Watch, Who’s Hosting, And Full Nominee List

The 77th Emmy Awards go live on Sept 14. Here's how to watch from India & worldwide, with Nate Bargatze hosting and shows like Severance and The Studio leading nominations.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Television’s grandest celebration returns this weekend as the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards prepare to take over Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre on Sunday, September 14, 2025. With a year full of compelling dramas, groundbreaking comedies, and fan-favorite performances, this year’s show promises unforgettable moments and fierce competition across the board.

While the star-studded red carpet draws the glamour, the real excitement lies in the race for the golden statuette, particularly between titles like 'Severance', 'The White Lotus', 'The Bear', and Netflix’s breakout hit 'Adolescence'.

How to Watch the Emmys 2025

The event will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 PM ET in the United States and streamed simultaneously on Paramount+. In India, fans can catch the live stream on JioHotstar at 5:30 AM IST on Monday, September 15.

Whether you’re watching from a big screen or mobile device, there are plenty of ways to join in as the television industry honors its finest.

Record-Breaking Nominations & Young Talent Make Headlines

This year’s nomination list features notable milestones. Severance leads the pack with 27 nominations, while The Studio ties the all-time record in the Comedy category with 23 nominations. Adding to the excitement, 15-year-old Owen Cooper of Adolescence becomes the youngest-ever nominee in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.

The Outstanding Drama Series category is packed with strong contenders, including Andor, Severance, The Pitt, Slow Horses, Paradise, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus. Top acting nominations feature names like Pedro Pascal, Sterling K. Brown, Bella Ramsey, Gary Oldman, and Keri Russell.

In the comedy space, the competition heats up with favorites like Abbott Elementary, Hacks, The Bear, Shrinking, and What We Do in the Shadows all earning nods.

A Star-Studded Stage with Nate Bargatze and Top Presenters

Hosting duties fall to Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze, who brings his clean, witty style to the big night. Speaking about the honor, Bargatze shared, “It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world.”

Joining him on stage are a stellar list of presenters, including Sydney Sweeney, Jenna Ortega, Stephen Colbert, Jude Law, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Coolidge, Tina Fey, Angela Bassett, Sofia Vergara, and many more.

With such a stacked guest list and thrilling nominations, this weekend’s ceremony is shaping up to be one of the most memorable Emmy nights in recent years.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Emmys 2025 77th Emmy Awards The Studio JioHotstar Emmys Paramount Plus Emmys Emmy Awards Full List
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace, Progress': PM Modi Congratulates Interim PM Sushila Karki
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace': PM Modi Welcomes Interim PM Sushila Karki
India
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
World
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
World
Massive 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka
Massive 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget