HomeEntertainmentHollywoodEmily in Paris Assistant Director Diego Borella Dies On Set In Venice, Season 5 Filming Halted

Diego Borella, assistant director on Netflix’s Emily in Paris, passed away at age 47 after collapsing on set in Venice.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 09:42 PM (IST)
The filming of Netflix’s hit series 'Emily in Paris' has been struck by tragedy after assistant director Diego Borella passed away suddenly on set in Venice. The 47-year-old collapsed on Thursday evening, August 21, while overseeing the final shoot of the show’s upcoming fifth season at the historic Hotel Danieli.

According to Italian daily La Repubblica, crew members rushed to his side and paramedics were immediately called. Despite attempts to revive him, medical officials confirmed that Borella was pronounced dead at around 7:30 p.m. “Our ambulance arrived at 18.42. Medics made attempts to resuscitate him. But in the end, all efforts proved fruitless,” the Venice health service stated, as reported by The Independent.

A Career Across Continents 

Born in Venice, Borella’s work spanned across Rome, London, and New York before returning to Italy in recent years. Alongside his contributions to film and television, he was also a passionate writer who had begun dedicating more time to poetry, fairy tales, and children’s stories. Colleagues described him as a versatile and respected professional who could seamlessly step into international productions while nurturing his personal projects.

Halt in Filming

The fifth season of Emily in Paris was scheduled to conclude shooting on Monday, August 25, with Borella overseeing the final scenes. Following his sudden passing, production has been temporarily suspended.

Season 5 Release Date

Despite the setback, Netflix has maintained its release date of December 18 for Emily in Paris Season 5. The new season takes Emily, played by Lily Collins, beyond Paris and into Italy, with significant portions filmed in both Venice and Rome. The storyline sees Emily heading up Agence Grateau’s Rome office, marking a fresh chapter in Darren Star’s globally popular romantic comedy.

While it has not been revealed who directed the new season, previous installments were helmed by Andrew Fleming, Erin Ehrlich, and Peter Lauer.

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 09:42 PM (IST)
Emily In Paris Season 5 Netflix Emily In Paris Diego Borella Emily In Paris Venice Shoot Diego Borella Death
