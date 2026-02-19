Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodDaniel Radcliffe Predicts HBO’s New Harry Potter Will ‘Be Better Than Me', Urges Fans To Be Kind

Daniel Radcliffe Predicts HBO’s New Harry Potter Will ‘Be Better Than Me', Urges Fans To Be Kind

Daniel Radcliffe praises Dominic McLaughlin as HBO’s new Harry Potter, saying the young actor will be “better than me” and urging fans to avoid comparisons.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As HBO prepares to reintroduce the wizarding world to a new generation, the conversation around its upcoming Harry Potter series has been anything but quiet. While some longtime readers welcome a fresh adaptation of Harry Potter, others question whether the franchise needs another retelling so soon after the blockbuster film era.

Now, the actor who first brought the Boy Who Lived to life on the big screen has stepped in, not with hesitation, but with wholehearted support.

“I’m Sure Dominic Is Going To Be Better Than Me”

Speaking during a YouTube segment, Daniel Radcliffe addressed HBO’s ambitious eight-season adaptation of the beloved novels by J.K. Rowling. Rather than defend his legacy, Radcliffe surprised many by praising 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin, who will step into the iconic role.

“I’m sure Dominic is going to be better than me. I learned as I went. I look back on what I did now with a lot more kindness, and I find it less embarrassing now that I’m older. But I was very much learning how to do it for a long time on Potter,” Daniel said.

It’s a striking admission from the star whose performance defined a generation. Radcliffe openly reflected on his early years in the franchise, acknowledging that he grew into the role over time. His message was clear: growth is part of the journey.

A Plea To Fans And Media: Let the New Cast Breathe

Beyond his praise, Radcliffe made a heartfelt request. As debate swirls online and casting announcements trigger intense scrutiny, he urged fans and media outlets to protect the young actors by easing off constant comparisons.

“When these kids got cast, there’s a whole thing around the internet, around the world, people being like, ‘We’ve got to look after these kids,'” he said. “I was like, ‘If you mean that, if everyone really means what they are saying, then one of the things you can do for me is not ask about me and Rupert [Grint about it] all the time.’ I would like not to be weird spectral phantoms in these children’s lives, and just to let them, like, get on it. Because it’s going to be a new thing.”

Radcliffe’s comments also reference his longtime co-star Rupert Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley, alongside Emma Watson as Hermione Granger in the original film saga.

The underlying message? This reboot deserves space to build its own identity.

A New Chapter For A Global Phenomenon

The original film series launched in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and concluded more than a decade later with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2. Over eight films, audiences followed a young wizard’s journey at Hogwarts as he confronted the rising threat of Voldemort, cementing the franchise as one of the most successful in cinema history.

HBO’s upcoming television adaptation aims to retell that story across eight seasons, with a planned premiere in 2027 and annual releases expected to follow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HBO's new Harry Potter series about?

HBO's new series is an eight-season adaptation of J.K. Rowling's beloved Harry Potter novels, aiming to retell the story for a new generation. It is planned for a 2027 premiere with annual releases.

What does Daniel Radcliffe think about the new Harry Potter series?

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the films, has offered his wholehearted support for the new series. He praised the young actor cast as Harry, Dominic McLaughlin, expressing confidence in his performance.

What is Daniel Radcliffe's plea to fans and media regarding the new cast?

Radcliffe urged fans and media to avoid constantly comparing the new cast to the original actors. He asked them to let the young actors 'get on with it' and allow the new series to establish its own identity.

When did the original Harry Potter film series conclude?

The original Harry Potter film series began in 2001 with 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' and concluded more than a decade later with 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Daniel Radcliffe Harry Potter HBO Series Dominic McLaughlin Harry Potter Reboot
