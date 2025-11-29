2025 MAMA Awards: ENHYPEN, Rosé & Bruno Mars Sweep Top Honours
ENHYPEN, Rosé and Bruno Mars dominate the 2025 MAMA Awards Chapter 1 in Hong Kong. Full winners list, highlights, performances, and event recap.
The 2025 MAMA Awards kicked off in Hong Kong on November 28, opening the first night of the two-day global music event at Kai Tak Stadium. Even as the city reeled from the tragic Wang Fuk Court fires earlier in the week, organisers pressed ahead with Chapter 1 of the awards, hosted by actor Park Bo Gum. While many fans online had requested a postponement, the ceremony continued as planned, drawing huge crowds and a star-studded lineup.
ENHYPEN Dominates as Fans’ Choice
One of the biggest highlights of the night was ENHYPEN’s strong sweep. The group not only earned the coveted Fans’ Choice of the Year, but also added Favorite Global Artist and a place in the Fans’ Choice Top 10 to their tally. Their global fanbase once again demonstrated powerful influence, making them one of the most celebrated names of the evening.
Rosé–Bruno Mars Collab Takes Song of the Year
Another major moment came when Rosé and Bruno Mars won Song of the Year for their collaboration “APT”, one of 2025’s most-streamed and widely discussed tracks. The cross-continental collaboration has enjoyed massive popularity since release, and its MAMA win further cements its cultural impact.
IVE Scores Multiple Wins; Electrifying Performances Steal the Show
Girl group IVE enjoyed an exceptional night as well, earning three major awards — Global Trend Song for REBEL HEART, Favorite Female Group, and a spot in the Fans’ Choice Top 10.
The show also featured an impressive lineup of performers, with crowd-pleasing stages from IVE, ENHYPEN, BoyNextDoor, Yeonjun, Treasure, (G)I-DLE, Super Junior, BabyMonster, Alpha Drive One, Meovv, TWS, Hearts2Hearts, NCT Wish, and Bumsup.
Complete Winners List – Chapter 1
Fans’ Choice of the Year: ENHYPEN
Song of the Year: Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT
Fans’ Choice Male Top 10: Baekhyun, SEVENTEEN, Jin, ENHYPEN, G-Dragon, j-hope, NCT DREAM, RIIZE, Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE
Fans’ Choice Female Top 10: Irene, IU, ILLIT, aespa, BABYMONSTER, Hearts2Hearts, i-dle, ITZY, LE SSERAFIM, TWICE
Inspiring Achievement: Super Junior
Global Trend Song: IVE – REBEL HEART
Best New Artist: CORTIS, Hearts2Hearts
Favourite Male Group: BoyNextDoor
Favourite Female Group: IVE
TELASA Favorite Global Artist: ENHYPEN
Favourite Global Performer: IVE
The second chapter of the ceremony will take place on November 29 at 7:30 pm KST, where the remaining top categories will be unveiled.