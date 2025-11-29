Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
2025 MAMA Awards: ENHYPEN, Rosé & Bruno Mars Sweep Top Honours

2025 MAMA Awards: ENHYPEN, Rosé & Bruno Mars Sweep Top Honours

ENHYPEN, Rosé and Bruno Mars dominate the 2025 MAMA Awards Chapter 1 in Hong Kong. Full winners list, highlights, performances, and event recap.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 03:10 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The 2025 MAMA Awards kicked off in Hong Kong on November 28, opening the first night of the two-day global music event at Kai Tak Stadium. Even as the city reeled from the tragic Wang Fuk Court fires earlier in the week, organisers pressed ahead with Chapter 1 of the awards, hosted by actor Park Bo Gum. While many fans online had requested a postponement, the ceremony continued as planned, drawing huge crowds and a star-studded lineup.

ENHYPEN Dominates as Fans’ Choice

One of the biggest highlights of the night was ENHYPEN’s strong sweep. The group not only earned the coveted Fans’ Choice of the Year, but also added Favorite Global Artist and a place in the Fans’ Choice Top 10 to their tally. Their global fanbase once again demonstrated powerful influence, making them one of the most celebrated names of the evening.

Rosé–Bruno Mars Collab Takes Song of the Year

Another major moment came when Rosé and Bruno Mars won Song of the Year for their collaboration “APT”, one of 2025’s most-streamed and widely discussed tracks. The cross-continental collaboration has enjoyed massive popularity since release, and its MAMA win further cements its cultural impact.

IVE Scores Multiple Wins; Electrifying Performances Steal the Show

Girl group IVE enjoyed an exceptional night as well, earning three major awards — Global Trend Song for REBEL HEART, Favorite Female Group, and a spot in the Fans’ Choice Top 10.

The show also featured an impressive lineup of performers, with crowd-pleasing stages from IVE, ENHYPEN, BoyNextDoor, Yeonjun, Treasure, (G)I-DLE, Super Junior, BabyMonster, Alpha Drive One, Meovv, TWS, Hearts2Hearts, NCT Wish, and Bumsup.

Complete Winners List – Chapter 1

Fans’ Choice of the Year: ENHYPEN

Song of the Year: Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT

Fans’ Choice Male Top 10: Baekhyun, SEVENTEEN, Jin, ENHYPEN, G-Dragon, j-hope, NCT DREAM, RIIZE, Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE

Fans’ Choice Female Top 10: Irene, IU, ILLIT, aespa, BABYMONSTER, Hearts2Hearts, i-dle, ITZY, LE SSERAFIM, TWICE

Inspiring Achievement: Super Junior

Global Trend Song: IVE – REBEL HEART

Best New Artist: CORTIS, Hearts2Hearts

Favourite Male Group: BoyNextDoor

Favourite Female Group: IVE

TELASA Favorite Global Artist: ENHYPEN

Favourite Global Performer: IVE

The second chapter of the ceremony will take place on November 29 at 7:30 pm KST, where the remaining top categories will be unveiled.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 03:10 PM (IST)
2025 MAMA Awards ENHYPEN Wins Rosé Bruno Mars APT IVE Awards MAMA Hong Kong K-pop Awards 2025
