While admirers of the late Dharmendra were left wishing for a public farewell, a new revelation sheds light on why his family opted for a private ceremony. Filmmaker Hamad Al Reyami has shared details of his recent conversation with Hema Malini, recalling how she described the actor’s last days as deeply agonising — a period the family did not want the world to witness.

Hamad Al Reyami shares Hema Malini’s emotional account

The UAE-based filmmaker posted on Instagram about meeting Hema Malini during the mourning period. In his note, he revealed how she spoke candidly about Dharmendra’s final moments and the family’s decision to keep the funeral small and intimate.

Sharing a photograph with her, he wrote in Arabic, which roughly translates to his account of visiting her on the third day of mourning and the emotional weight of their interaction.

He described seeing “inner turmoil” on her face as she spoke. According to Hamad, Hema told him in a wavering voice: “I wish I had been at the farm on the same day I was with Dharmendra two months ago… I wish I had seen him there.”

Hema Malini Says Dharmendra’s Final Days Were 'Painful', Shares Why His Funeral Was Kept Private

She also recalled urging her husband to publish his poetry and musings. As Hamad recounted, she remembered Dharmendra telling her, “Not now… Let me finish some poems first.” He added, “But time didn't spare him, and he passed away…”

Hamad further wrote that Hema expressed regret that her husband’s personal writings never reached the public. Quoting her, he said she told him bitterly, “Now strangers will come… they will write about him, they will compose books… while his own words never saw the light of day.”

Why Dharmendra's funeral was kept private

Hamad added that Hema addressed the much-discussed decision to limit the funeral to close family. She reportedly told him, “Dharmendra, throughout his life, never wanted anyone to see him weak or ill. He hid his pain even from his closest relatives. And after a person passes away, the decision rests with the family.”

Reflecting on the conversation, he wrote that she paused before saying, “But what happened was a mercy… because, Hamad, you couldn’t have borne to see him in that state. His condition in his final days was cruel… painful… and even we could hardly bear to see him like that.”

Hamad concluded his tribute by honouring Dharmendra’s magnetic screen presence and his lasting legacy, calling him, “My forever hero legendary Superstar DHARMENDRA.”

Dharmendra’s final journey

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, just weeks before his 90th birthday. He had been unwell and was hospitalised on November 10, later returning home to continue treatment. His cremation took place on November 25 in Mumbai, attended by many close friends and colleagues including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salim Khan.

Last week, the Deol family held a prayer service titled Celebration of Life, where industry veterans such as Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan gathered to honour the legendary actor.