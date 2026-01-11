Explorer
Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Drop Photos From Their Romantic Christian Wedding
Lovebirds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are finally married. The couple said 'I Do' as they tied the knot in a dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur.
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben took to social media and posted some breathtaking photos from their fairytale nuptials.
1/9
2/9
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :Nupur Sanon Stebin Ben
