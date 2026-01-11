Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Drop Photos From Their Romantic Christian Wedding

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentNupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Drop Photos From Their Romantic Christian Wedding

Lovebirds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are finally married. The couple said 'I Do' as they tied the knot in a dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur.

By : Shruti Kapoor  | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben took to social media and posted some breathtaking photos from their fairytale nuptials.

Nupur made for a stunning bride in a classic off-shoulder white wedding gown, whereas Stebin looked all handsome in an off-white tuxedo jacket, along with a black lapel and bow tie.
The stills also had big sister, Kriti Sanon, being a part of the big day in a green off-shoulder dress, twinning with the other bridesmaids.
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Nupur Sanon Stebin Ben

Photo Gallery

