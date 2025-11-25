Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shah Rukh Khan Pens Emotional Tribute To Dharmendra: 'You Were A Father Figure To Me'

Shah Rukh Khan mourns Dharmendra’s death, calling him a father figure. The superstar shared a heartfelt tribute and memories with the legendary actor.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 07:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has paid tribute to the late actor Dharmendra after the latter passed away on Monday.

The superstar took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a throwback image with the late actor. He wrote, “Rest in Peace Dharam ji. You were nothing short of a father figure to me… thank u for showering me with blessings and love the way you did. An inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over”.

He further mentioned, “You are immortal, and your soul will live through your films and your beautiful family forever. Love you always”.

Dharmendra was one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema. He entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him.

The same talent hunt would later go on to discover Rajesh Khanna, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars. Dharmendra quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence. His versatility allowed him to excel in romance, action, and comedy alike. Some of his most iconic films include ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, which established him as a leading man, and ‘Sholay’, where his portrayal of the lovable, witty Veeru became legendary. Dharmendra was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 07:44 AM (IST)
Dharmendra Films Dharmendra Death Dharmendra News Dharmendra Passes Away Shah Rukh Khan Tribute SRK Dharmendra
