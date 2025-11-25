Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAmitabh Bachchan’s Heartfelt Blog Remembering Dharmendra Moves Bollywood After Actor’s Death At 89

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Dharmendra with a heartfelt blog tribute after the veteran actor’s death at 89. Read how Big B honoured his friend and co-star.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
The passing of legendary Bollywood star Dharmendra on Monday has left the Hindi film fraternity in deep mourning. Throughout the day, tributes poured in from actors, filmmakers and colleagues who had shared screen space and memories with the veteran performer. Among them was Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra’s longtime co-star and friend, who penned a heartfelt note on his personal blog late Monday night.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Heartfelt Words for His Co-Star

Reflecting on the loss, Amitabh wrote, “Another valiant Giant has left us, left the arena, leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound.”

The two actors, who created an iconic on-screen pairing through the 70s and 80s, had starred together in several classics, most memorably Sholay.

In a moving description of Dharmendra’s aura and lasting legacy, Amitabh added, “Dharam ji, the epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart, and its most endearing simplicity.”

He recalled the unchanging humility the actor carried throughout his career, noting, “He brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from, and remained true to its temperament, unsoiled throughout his glorious career, in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade. The fraternity underwent changes, not him.”

Amitabh also remembered Dharmendra’s warmth, charm and openness toward everyone who worked with him, calling it “a rarity in the profession.”

A Partnership That Spanned Decades

The two stars first appeared together in Dost in 1974. A year later, they delivered two back-to-back hits with Chupke Chupke and Sholay, cementing their status as one of Bollywood’s most beloved duos. Over the years, they shared the screen in films such as Naseeb, Ram Balram, and Hum Kaun Hain, forming a bond that extended far beyond cinema halls.

Ending his tribute on a somber note, Amitabh wrote, “The air about us swings vacant, a vacuum that shall ever remain vacuus.”

Dharmendra’s Final Days and Passing

Dharmendra, 89, had been unwell for several weeks and was hospitalised earlier in November. Although his family had dismissed reports of his death on November 10, the actor continued to battle health issues. He was discharged and returned to his Juhu residence soon after.
He passed away at home on November 24 and was cremated the same day at the Pavan Hans Crematorium, marking the end of a glorious era in Indian cinema.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
