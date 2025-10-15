HC Quips Shilpa Shetty Could Become Witness Against Husband Raj Kundra In Cheating Case

In a notable courtroom exchange, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday suggested that actor Shilpa Shetty could consider turning a prosecution witness against her husband, British businessman Raj Kundra, in connection with a Rs 60-crore cheating and fraud case.

The remark came during the hearing of Shetty’s plea seeking temporary suspension of a Look-Out Circular (LOC) issued against her, allowing her to travel abroad for a professional engagement.

Shilpa Seeks Permission to Travel for MrBeast Event

A bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam A. Ankhad heard Shetty’s request to travel to Los Angeles from October 22 to 27 to participate in an event hosted by popular YouTuber MrBeast.

Her lawyers, Advocates Niranjan Mundargi and Keral Mehta, informed the court that Shetty had already received her flight tickets and that she intended to travel with her son, while her mother and daughter would remain in Mumbai with Kundra.

“Only Applicant No. 2 (Shetty) wishes to travel for five days... she has no other case against her. She is in the entertainment business and has a shoot in Los Angeles,” Mundargi said.

Opposition Questions Work-Related Claim

However, the complainant’s lawyers, Yusuf Iqbal and Zain Shroff, opposed the plea, pointing out that Shetty had earlier sought permission to travel to Colombo for leisure on the same dates. They argued that her trip was now being described as professional to secure permission.

The bench also questioned the absence of any formal work agreement supporting Shetty’s claim of a professional trip. In response, Mundargi clarified that no such agreement could be signed until the court granted permission to travel.

Court’s Quip: “Why Don’t You Become an Approver?”

In a light-hearted moment, Chief Justice Chandrashekhar remarked, “Why don’t you become an approver against Accused No. 1?”—referring to Kundra.

In criminal law, an approver is an accused person who agrees to testify against others in exchange for possible pardon or leniency.

Mundargi responded humorously, “Tomorrow the newspapers will carry this communication like last occasion,” to which the Chief Justice replied, “So be it.”

The court has kept Shetty’s travel plea pending and will hear the matter again on Thursday, October 16.

Shetty’s Role in the Case

Mundargi emphasised that Shetty has cooperated fully with investigators and that there is no direct allegation against her, apart from her being a director in one of Kundra’s firms and having received funds from him.

The Rs 60-crore cheating case involves allegations that Raj Kundra and his associates duped investors through fraudulent business dealings. The investigation is still ongoing.