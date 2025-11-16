'Thrown Out, Abused, Even Hit With Chappal': What Rohini Acharya Said After Quitting Politics

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya sent shockwaves through Bihar after she announced her sudden exit from politics and even"diswoned" her family, a day after RJD faced a crushing defeat in the Assembly elections.

In a cryptic post on X, she announced: “I am quitting politics and severing ties with my family. This is exactly what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez told me. I am taking full responsibility.”

Following the dramatic exit, Rohini Acharya left her parent's residence and reached the Patna airport, where she expressed her feelings before the reporters. Speaking to reporters, Acharya alleged that she was “disgraced, abused, and even hit” when she questioned Sanjay Yadav over RJD’s poor performance in the recent Bihar Assembly elections.

"I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family," she said.

Acharya further accused the party leadership of refusing to take responsibility for the electoral setback. "They don't want to take any responsibility... The whole nation is asking why the party failed like this. When you name Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you are thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit."

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's daughter Rohini Acharya says, "I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family. They don't want to take any responsibility... The… https://t.co/gnbGFxkn9z pic.twitter.com/rPesGCoXLG — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2025

Rohini Acharya’s shock exit came a day after the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan suffered one of its worst defeats in Bihar, securing just 35 seats. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on the other hand, registered a landslide, securing 202 out of 243 seats, The RJD, which contested more than 140 seats in the 243-member assembly, managed to win only 25.

Her decision widens existing divisions in the Yadav family, months after her elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from both the RJD and the family amid controversies surrounding his personal life.

Tej Pratap later launched his own political outfit, the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD), and contested from the Mahua Assembly constituency. He finished a distant third, losing to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh by a margin of nearly 45,000 votes.

BJP Leaders Urge Reconciliation, Call Row ‘Family Matter’

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal called the situation a “family matter,” refraining from strong political commentary but urging reconciliation. “This is an internal family matter of Lalu Yadav's family. I would request that the family not break apart. If the family is breaking up because of one individual, that is not appropriate. Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi need to save the family,” Jaiswal said.

He also reminded the public that Rohini had donated a kidney to her father, describing the current crisis as “unfortunate.” “Lalu Yadav’s family is constantly falling apart due to the actions of one or two individuals; no one will like it,” he added.

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy echoed similar sentiments, saying, “It is possible that she is feeling some disappointment. I think that RJD is disintegrating, and the signs are not good.”