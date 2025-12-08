Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment'Happy Birthday, My Dear Heart': Hema Malini’s Moving Note For Dharmendra

Hema Malini marked Dharmendra’s 90th birth anniversary with a heartfelt note, recalling their cherished memories and shared journey, weeks after the legendary actor’s passing in November.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The passing of legendary actor Dharmendra on November 24 created a void in the film fraternity and in the hearts of his admirers. Just weeks later, on what would have marked his 90th birthday, his wife and veteran actor-politician Hema Malini shared an emotional message reliving their years together.

Hema Malini’s emotional note

On Monday, Hema Malini posted a couple of photographs with Dharmendra on X, remembering the moments they cherished. Alongside the images, she wrote, “Dharam ji, happy birthday, my dear heart. More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit. The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased, and just reliving those moments brings me great solace and happiness.”

She continued, “I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls, who reaffirm our love for each other, and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart. On your birthday, my prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility, goodness of heart, and your love for humanity. Happy birthday, dear love. Our happy ‘together’ moments.”

A bond that shaped Bollywood history

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s pairing in the 1970s remains among Hindi cinema’s most iconic. They delivered several memorable films together, including Sharafat, Seeta Aur Geeta, Tum Haseen Main Jawan, Naya Zamana, Raja Jani and the all-time cult classic Sholay. Their on-screen chemistry fuelled speculations about their personal relationship at the time.

Despite family opposition owing to Dharmendra’s existing marriage to Prakash Kaur, the couple eventually tied the knot in 1980 after years of courtship. They went on to become parents to two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 at his Juhu residence after battling prolonged health issues and was cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium. Several prominent names from the industry—among them Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Govinda—were among those who paid their respects to the beloved star.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Hema Malini Dharmendra
