'Gut Wrenching And Painful': 26/11 Survivor Reacts To Dhurandar's Most Disturbing Scene

A 26/11 survivor has reacted emotionally to Dhurandhar, calling a key scene gut-wrenching and painful, saying hearing real terrorist voices brought back fear, rage and trauma even after 17 years.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
The movie Dhurandhar has been making waves since its December 5 release, both at the box office and in the hearts of viewers. Featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, the film revisits the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks. One scene stands out for its raw intensity. The screen turns red as real transcripts of terrorists speaking with their handlers flash across it, accompanied by their actual voices. 

This moment has left audiences stunned and stirred painful memories for those who lived through the terror attack.

What Happened When 26/11 Survivor Watched Dhurandhar 

Author and survivor Rajita Bagga experienced the horror firsthand at the Taj Hotel alongside her husband, Ajay Bagga. 

After watching the film, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her reaction. She described the scene as "bone-chilling" and found it disturbing and inhuman to hear the real voices of handlers directing the terrorists. 

Rajita explained that she and her husband were rescued alive after 14 hours during the attack. Watching the handlers celebrate every bomb blast and death shook her to the core. 

She wrote that even after 17 years, the memories of that night still filled her with pain, rage, and fear. According to her, the scene was gut-wrenching and extremely painful to watch.

How Director Aditya Dhar Responded To Survivor's Emotional Post

Despite the emotional trauma, Rajita praised Dhurandhar and its makers for showing the truth of 26/11 to a new generation. 

She credited Aditya Dhar and the team for explaining what really happened in just a few minutes of screen time. She added that Ranveer Singh's intense look in the scene would haunt viewers for years to come.

 Director Aditya Dhar responded with heartfelt words. He said her message reminded the team why the story needed to be told. He explained that the scene was created to reflect the brutal truth and to ensure people remember, stay united, and never allow such darkness to return. 

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues its strong box office run and has reportedly crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in less than two weeks.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 17 Dec 2025 03:28 PM (IST)
