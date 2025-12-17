'Gut Wrenching And Painful': 26/11 Survivor Reacts To Dhurandar's Most Disturbing Scene

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The movie Dhurandhar has been making waves since its December 5 release, both at the box office and in the hearts of viewers. Featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, the film revisits the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks. One scene stands out for its raw intensity. The screen turns red as real transcripts of terrorists speaking with their handlers flash across it, accompanied by their actual voices.

This moment has left audiences stunned and stirred painful memories for those who lived through the terror attack.

What Happened When 26/11 Survivor Watched Dhurandhar

Author and survivor Rajita Bagga experienced the horror firsthand at the Taj Hotel alongside her husband, Ajay Bagga.

After watching the film, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her reaction. She described the scene as "bone-chilling" and found it disturbing and inhuman to hear the real voices of handlers directing the terrorists.

I was in the Taj Hotel on the night of 26/11 with my husband @Ajay_Bagga . We were fortunate to survive the heinous terrorist attack that night and were rescued alive after 14 hours .



The most bone-chilling scene in #Dhurandhar for me was the red screen where the actual voice…

Rajita explained that she and her husband were rescued alive after 14 hours during the attack. Watching the handlers celebrate every bomb blast and death shook her to the core.

She wrote that even after 17 years, the memories of that night still filled her with pain, rage, and fear. According to her, the scene was gut-wrenching and extremely painful to watch.

How Director Aditya Dhar Responded To Survivor's Emotional Post

Despite the emotional trauma, Rajita praised Dhurandhar and its makers for showing the truth of 26/11 to a new generation.

She credited Aditya Dhar and the team for explaining what really happened in just a few minutes of screen time. She added that Ranveer Singh's intense look in the scene would haunt viewers for years to come.

Director Aditya Dhar responded with heartfelt words. He said her message reminded the team why the story needed to be told. He explained that the scene was created to reflect the brutal truth and to ensure people remember, stay united, and never allow such darkness to return.

Your words remind us why this story had to be told. That moment was shaped to reflect the brutal truth. If it leaves a mark, it is to ensure we remember, stand united, and never allow such darkness to return. Thank you for surviving, for speaking, and for strengthening our…

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues its strong box office run and has reportedly crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in less than two weeks.