Post-Dhurandhar High, Akshaye Khanna Opts For Peace And Puja At Alibaug Residence

Fresh off the acclaim for Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna has chosen a path he has long been known for — retreating from the spotlight. Even as the Aditya Dhar directorial continues to earn attention, the actor has opted for quiet time away from the public eye, currently spending his days at his Alibaug residence.

A quiet moment away from the spotlight

A glimpse into Akshaye’s low-key time off surfaced recently when a priest, Shivam Mhatre, shared a video on Instagram showing the actor performing a Vastu Shanti hawan at his Alibaug home. The clip shows Akshaye participating in the rituals alongside three priests, dressed simply in a white shirt and blue jeans, reflecting his characteristically understated presence.

Sharing images from the ceremony on social media, Mhatre wrote, “I had the good fortune of performing a traditional and devotional puja at actor Akshay Khanna’s residence. His calm nature, simplicity, and positive energy made the experience truly special.”

He further added, “When it comes to class in acting, Akshay Khanna stands apart. Through his powerful and impactful role in the historical film Chhaava, he once again captured the audience’s attention. This was followed by his sharp and intense character in Dhurandhar, his restrained yet highly compelling performance in Drishyam 2, and his serious, realistic role in Section 375 — each film reflecting a new height in his acting journey. With carefully chosen roles, meaningful cinema, and mature performances, Akshay Khanna continues to hold a unique and respected place in the hearts of audiences.”

Internet reacts to Akshaye’s laid-back phase

Since the video went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions praising the actor’s grounded nature. One user commented, “My man is chilling after delivering 2 500+ crs blockbusters in a single year”, while another wrote, “Bro acted in two of the biggest Hindi films of the time & went on Alibag to chill.”

Several fans admired his quiet confidence and refusal to chase attention. “He seems content,” read one comment. Another added, “I aspire to be like this man. Not performative, not attention hungry, content and man has quiet confidence that shows in his aura. Does his job with perfection and disappears. No overactive pr or anything. Loveee him!” One fan gushed, “Aww cutiee putiee is chillinggg he deserves to rest.”

Praise continues for Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna’s work in Dhurandhar has drawn widespread appreciation, with his nuanced performance and even his spontaneous dance to the Arabic track FA9LA becoming a talking point online. Members of the film fraternity have also publicly applauded his screen presence.

Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. While Madhavan essays the role of Ajay Sanyal, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Akshaye portrays Rehman Dakait, the formidable leader of a Baloch gang.

The film follows the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, as he infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s gang to pass crucial intelligence back to India. Despite receiving mixed reviews upon release, Dhurandhar has emerged as a commercial success, earning over ₹400 crore at the Indian box office so far.